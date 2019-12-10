Archaeological Conservancy completes Sugarloaf fencing

CORNVILLE -- The Archaeological Conservancy has completed work on fencing of the Sugarloaf archaeological site.

This significant archaeological site was acquired by the Conservancy in 1991 and is one of the few remaining Tuzigoot Southern Sinagua phase ruins (A.D. 1330 to 1425), and is considered one of the ten most significant archaeological sites in Arizona.

This project has been funded in part by a grant from the Southwest Intervention Fund of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Tuzigoot phase was a time of significant change in which the valley population reached its peak. During this period, the Sinagua grouped into about 40 major pueblos, each surrounded by smaller satellite pueblos, extensive farming areas and field houses.

Sugarloaf is a unique Tuzigoot phase site, having an estimated 54 ground rooms organized around a central plaza. At the base of the mesa is a block of 10 rooms of a satellite pueblo.

The Verde Valley was abandoned by about AD 1425. Although the reason for the abandonment is still unknown, various causes have been proposed, including drought, soil depletion, disease, invasion and a breakdown of trade networks.

Singularly, none of these theories seem adequate, but some combination of these factors may explain the abandonment. The Sugarloaf site is permanently preserved as an archaeological research preserve.

All-terrain vehicles, bikes, and motorcycles are of particular concern for many archaeologists. These vehicles can destroy cultural material and displace artifacts from of their original context.

By fencing the Sugarloaf site, the Conservancy hopes to prevent this kind of damage in the future.

Jim Walker, the Conservancy’s Southwest Regional Director, stated, “Protecting the fragile archaeological resources at Sugarloaf Pueblo will allow future generations to study, enjoy and appreciate the Sinagua people and their accomplishments.”

Fencing of the Sugarloaf site will contribute to public knowledge about the site’s significance and the importance of cultural resource preservation. The preserve will be used as open space and protected against any future development. The site will also be made available for research under strict terms set by the Conservancy.

The Conservancy will preserve the Sugarloaf site for posterity.