Camp Verde commits additional funds for traffic signal repair at Cliffs Parkway, Finnie Flat

CAMP VERDE — For Fiscal 2020, each of the state’s municipalities has received about $197,800 additional HURF funding from the State of Arizona, beyond the normal appropriation.

On Dec. 4, the Camp Verde Town Council decided that part of the HURF money — Highway User Revenue Fund — should be used to repair the traffic signals at Cliffs Parkway and Finnie Flat Road.

About seven Camp Verde residents explained how the wait at that light seems longer than at other lights, Town Manager Russ Martin said.

The intersection’s signal timing is controlled in part by loop detectors that are installed within the asphalt.

Usually between five and 10 years after installation, the loop detectors wear out and need to be replaced. At a cost of $10,000-$15,000 to repair each part of the intersection, the town has estimated a $60,000 cost for the job.

Council also approved the use of HURF funds for a $30,000 towable man lift, and the purchase of three portable digital sign boards, expected to cost about $52,500.

The town rents a man lift several times each year to trim trees and bushes that extend into the right-of-way along Camp Verde’s streets. According to Town Manager Russ Martin, the rental fees amount to “thousands of dollars each year.”

The purpose of the movable digital sign boards, Martin explained, is to tell drivers about construction zones, flooding, road closures and damage, as well as community events.