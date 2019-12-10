Editorial: Jerome’s Al Palmieri wrote the book on kindness

In the late 1980s, I was the weekend photographer here at the Verde Independent.

It was a default assignment. Staffing levels were such back then that if I did not do it myself, it would not get done.

I would go from event to event, from community to community, and photographically document the weekend’s happenings in the Verde Valley. Often, I would do so with my two very young boys in tow as their mother was diligently taking weekend classes in Phoenix in pursuit of her master’s degree.

The routine went like this: I would arrive at a shoot and first find something to keep Dylan and Jordan occupied while I went about my business. That also included the admonition to “Stay right here.” That worked about half the time. Boys will be boys and I often had to go looking for them before I was off to my next shoot.

On one particularly long weekend, I was to finish my day photographing a Christmas Party at Cottonwood Village. I sat my boys down on a sofa in the lobby, promised them this would only take a few minutes and to please “Stay right here.”

When I returned, they were gone. I looked all over Cottonwood Village, both inside as well as out in the parking lot. Just about when panic began to set it, Al Palmieri approach me with his ever-present smile and said, “Follow me.”

There at a table in the kitchen sat Dylan and Jordan with ear-to-ear grins wildly attacking two monstrous bowls of ice cream with just about every imaginable topping piled on top.

“Would you like to join them for dessert?” Palmieri asked with a laugh.

For those of you who knew him, right now you are no doubt saying, “That sounds just like Al Palmieri.”

Mr. Palmieri passed away over the weekend and with his passing something very special also died here in the Verde Valley, especially up on the mountain in his beloved Jerome.

For years, Mr. Palmieri was lovingly known as “Mr. Jerome.” He was the centerpiece of the town government both in executive and elective capacities. He served for years as the town clerk in an era that meant he wore about 100 different hats directing the town’s business affairs. He later served on the town council and as the town’s mayor where he became revered for governance punctuated by kindness.

It could have been by design, but more likely it was just the way Al Palmieri was wired. He innately understood and lived by the code of “do unto others.” He treated every contact he had with any person as an opportunity to sell Jerome as the most-friendly town in Arizona. He was the town’s mayor, Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Wagon all rolled into one.

At the same time, there was a defiant streak in Al Palmieri that toed the line between right and wrong. When former Arizona Governor Evan Mecham ordered the state’s Martin Luther King holiday be rescinded, Palmieri was among those who led the charge to defy the governor and make Jerome the first town in Arizona to declare MLK Day as a municipal holiday.

Palmieri’s selfless leadership in Jerome was perhaps best exemplified when he announced his retirement in 2006. Despite the fact that he had given the town plenty of notice of his intent to retire, either a poor job market or procrastination by the town council prompted Palmieri to delay his retirement plans for 60 days until a town manager and public works director was hired. The town always came first.

It is a certainty that if Mr. Palmieri was still with us today, he would be the first to say that his life was greatly enriched by being a resident of Jerome.

But for those of us who knew him best, it is even more certain that those who live in the mountainside community and the rest of us throughout the Verde Valley will say Jerome was abundantly blessed because that’s where Al Palmieri called home.