OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

EF Production presents ‘Celebration of Christmas’

The cast performs during the EF Production’s 25th annual Celebration of Christmas on Saturday with their annual opening of “Twelve Days of Christmas” with audience participation. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The cast performs during the EF Production’s 25th annual Celebration of Christmas on Saturday with their annual opening of “Twelve Days of Christmas” with audience participation. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 8:49 a.m.

The cast performs during the EF Production’s 25th annual Celebration of Christmas on Saturday with their opening number, “Twelve Days of Christmas” as part of the Celebration of Christmas show at C3 Church in Cottonwood.

There was a high level of audience participation.

photo

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Celebration of Christmas set in Old England
Casting call for celebration of Christmas
EF Productions presents Celebration of Christmas
Emmanuel Fellowship casting call for Celebration of Easter
Audition set this weekend for EF Celebration of Easter

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News