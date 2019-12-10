OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 10
Give to a pet

Camp Verde Librarian Alice Gottschalk holds one of the gifts at the giving tree sponsored by the library and the Verde Valley Humane Society. Visit one of four VVHS Giving Tree locations and choose a dog or cat gift tag from the tree. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 8:39 a.m.

Camp Verde Librarian Alice Gottschalk held up one of the gifts at the giving tree sponsored by the library and the Verde Valley Humane Society.

Visit one of four VVHS Giving Tree locations and choose a dog or cat gift tag from the tree. Purchase one or more items listed on the back of the tag and return the gifts with the bottom portion of the tag before Dec. 25, either to the giving tree location where you picked up the tag, or directly to the Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood.

VVHS Giving Trees are at Cottonwood Snap Fitness, 976 S. Main St.; Sedona Snap Fitness, 2081 W. SR 89A; Camp Verde Community Library,130 Black Bridge Loop Road; and Verde Valley Humane Society.

