Letter: Cornville has a plan in place; stick to the plan

Editor:

Having recently attended the community gathering at the Spring Creek Ranch to hear from the developers about the proposed 2000-unit planned area development, six words come to mind; Density-Density-Density = Money-Money-Money.

It was quite obvious there was no compromise on the table. “There is an assured 100 year water supply”, “we have spent millions developing the reclaimed water at the Arizona Snowbowl”, “there will be plenty of open space”, on and on it went.

The presentation was pretty much the same that was given to the residents of Cornville when the original Verde Sante Fe project was headed to the planning and zoning commission of Yavapai county. “We need the density in order for this project to pencil out.”

And pencil out it did, however without the landscaped medians as proposed for Cornville Road. Again it was all about density and had nothing to do with maintaining the rural character of Cornville.

We moved our family from Tucson to Page Springs in 1979, primarily because we loved the community and rural aspect of the area. We took our kids to wade in Spring Creek. We road bikes and hiked the area between Page Springs hills and Cornville Road. We moved here because of the open space.

For developers, and sometimes editorials, to tell residents of an area that you just have to live with people moving in and Density-Density­Density is a given, we’ve lost all sense of commonality. Oh by the way, “if you don’t like it incorporate”, the supposed safety net for unincorporated communities.

The residents then, and I believe now, did not want to incorporate, we trusted the county and our own strengths to weather what came.

When the VSF project went through without any compromise on density, WE of the Cornville area then took our fledgling Cornville Recreation Association and incorporated it into the Cornville Community Association.

WE worked with Yavapai County to make sure ALL developments would be presented to the CCA first, and our collective voice would be heard and respected by the County. WE worked also to develop a community wide plan that would help to maintain the rural character of the area. This, and the Bellagio development also proposed, fly in the face of that community plan. Why should the people living in this area, and have moved here because of its inherent beauty, have to move out if they don’t like it? STICK TO THE PLAN.

When the current owners bought into the property they knew what the zoning was, they knew what could or could not be done with the property. They, and the county, must also know that ‘leap frog’ developments such as proposed have been the bane of rural areas.

We do not need 2000 units, or upwards of 6000+ people living on what should be 600+ people living on two-acre parcels. WE moved here with respect for the land, the water, the community. WE would expect same of those who follow.

Communities are normally built out from the core, as logical progress and smart managers of same control scope and scale of the developments. This is a far cry from any sensible use of such a pristine environment. It’s not about providing “affordable housing”, it’s about Density-Density-Density equaling Money-Money-Money.

I would beg both the developers, the county and all concerned to nip this in the bud; build a sensible community and STICK TO THE PLAN!

Dave Grondin

Cornville Business Owner