OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Jason Brooks’ commentary a breath of fresh air

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 10 a.m.

Editor:

Jason Brooks’ article/commentary (“If life’s a drag for you, change your life”) about the LGBTQ community that was in Kudos on Nov. 27th was awesome and a breath of fresh air.

A big thank you to Jason for his support and education on this topic.

JJ O’Brien, Sedona

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Commentary: If life’s a drag for you, change your life
Letter: Nothing like a breath of fresh air ... cough, cough
Commentary: Quickly changing world requires proactive language
Wildfire smoke and your health
Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey Nov. 24, 2016

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News