Letter: Jason Brooks’ commentary a breath of fresh air
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 10 a.m.
Editor:
Jason Brooks’ article/commentary (“If life’s a drag for you, change your life”) about the LGBTQ community that was in Kudos on Nov. 27th was awesome and a breath of fresh air.
A big thank you to Jason for his support and education on this topic.
JJ O’Brien, Sedona
