Letter: Verde Valley desperately needs affordable housing
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 10:07 a.m.
Editor:
Our area greatly needs affordable housing.
These manufactured homes and RV sites will offer low-cost alternatives and will open doors for many who now have no where else to turn.
The increased traffic will have to be carefully considered and commitments made to assure minimizing its impact.
Our community needs these workers if we are to prosper.
Bill Mevers
Cottonwood
