Letter: Verde Valley desperately needs affordable housing

December 10, 2019

Editor:

Our area greatly needs affordable housing.

These manufactured homes and RV sites will offer low-cost alternatives and will open doors for many who now have no where else to turn.

The increased traffic will have to be carefully considered and commitments made to assure minimizing its impact.

Our community needs these workers if we are to prosper.

Bill Mevers

Cottonwood

Manufactured home subdivision approved
Citizens voice concern over <br>development of Tavasci Marsh<br><br>Clarkdale council decides to <br>rediscuss issue with Phelps Dodge
Camp Verde council approves rezoning for transitional resident housing
Planning rules costing home-buyers in Arizona
Home on the range doesn't come cheap<br>Housing strategy forms in Cottonwood

