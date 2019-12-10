OFFERS
Man who wielded gun on Sedona campus gets probation

Thomas Zielinski

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:43 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — A man who brought a handgun onto a high school campus in August will not serve any prison time — and he can avoid a felony charge altogether if he completes probation.

Thomas W. Zielinski, 20, pleaded guilty only to the charge of disorderly conduct with a weapon in Yavapai County Superior Court last week. Monday, Judge Chris Kottke sentenced the Sedona resident to three years probation. The charge remains an “undesignated” Class 6 felony as Zielinski starts probation.

Fines and fees totaling more than $800 were also imposed by Kottke. Zielinski agreed to forfeit the Glock 19 handgun used in the crime, along with two ammunition magazines.

The “undesignated” status of the felony charge means Zielinski is not a convicted felon. If he pays his fines on time and completes all conditions of his probation, the court will then consider whether to classify the charge, permanently, as a misdemeanor.

“I’m not going to sit up here and preach to you,” Kottke told Zielinski in court Monday. “But you need to make sure every T is crossed and every ‘I’ is dotted in the years ahead. You’ve taken responsibility, and that’s all society can ask.”

Zielinski was arrested in late August and spent four days in jail before being released on a $5,000 secured appearance bond. He was initially charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle by a person younger than 21, reckless handling of a weapon and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

Kottke credited Zielinski with four days time served in jail.

Police reports indicate Zielinski pointed a gun at Sedona Red Rock student on Aug. 27. While parked in a student parking lot, Zielinski eyed a 17-year-old boy who he believed was spending time with Zielinski’s girlfriend, with whom he had been having a dispute.

According to reports, as the 17-year-old drove past Zielinski’s vehicle, Zielinski pointing the gun at the victim. Three days later, on Aug. 30, the high school’s resource officer was contacted by someone who believed Zielinski was headed to the campus. This led to a one-hour lockdown of the school; Zielinski was located off-campus and questioned.

Zielinski then allegedly returned to the school campus in a car later that same day, despite having been issued a no trespassing order earlier in the day, according to school officials.

Sedona police arrested Zielinski the following day, Aug. 31. His conditions of release, imposed by Kottke, include an order to have no contact with the alleged victim in this case.

News