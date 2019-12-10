Parade of Lights, Christmas Craft Bazaar lead Camp Verde holiday season

CAMP VERDE — It might not be the Santa Claus Lane Parade. But for children across the Verde Valley, the Parade of Lights puts smiles on their faces.

Floats will be decorated with plenty of lights for the annual Parade of Lights, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday on downtown Main Street.

As always, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will pull up the parade’s rear. Following the parade, Santa will pose for photographs inside the Community Center Gym.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Town will also sponsor its annual Christmas Craft Bazaar in the Community Center Gym, at the corner of Hollamon and Main streets at 51 E. Hollamon St.

With more than 40 vendors, several from the Verde Valley, folks can choose from a large selection of Christmas decorations and unique handmade gifts to do their holiday shopping a little early.

Admission to both the Parade of Lights and the Christmas Craft Bazaar is free. Space is still available for parade entries and craft booth space. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0828.

From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fort Verde State Historic Park will host candlelight tours with reenactors dressed in period attire.

Take a candlelight tour of the Officers’ Row, decked in Victorian-style decorations.

Through Jan. 4, Fort Verde will be decorated for the holidays as a reminder of how soldiers and families celebrated Christmas.

Walk along Officers’ Row as fireplace mantels and Christmas trees will be adorned with timeless decorations, while wreaths and garland also help create a festive environment.

Admission fees to the park apply for all activities and events. Adults are $7 each; ages 7-13 are $4; ages 6 and younger are free.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is located at 125 E. Hollamon St., in Camp Verde. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Call 928-567-3275 for more information.

Other holiday events going on in the Verde Valley:

December to Remember, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, Camp Verde, through Dec. 29

Above and beyond its annual Christmas decorations, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel has installed a synthetic ice skating rink that is open Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. through Dec. 29.

The event is called December to Remember, and cost is $10 and includes a 30-minute session, skate rental, hot chocolate and a holiday cookie.

Buy your tickets at The Café at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

Also, see Santa from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

The Lighting of 6,000 Luminarias: Festival of Lights, Tlaquepaque, Sedona Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Festival of Lights began 46 years ago and is a highly anticipated holiday event in Sedona.

At 5 p.m., the lighting of 6,000 luminarias will start in Tlaquepaque’s courtyards and walkways. Specially designated luminarias to honor cancer survivors can be purchased in Patio Del Norte.

Don’t miss live music by the River of Life Tabernacle Choir, don’t miss Santa’s visit, and don’t miss the free cider.

Admission is free. Free trolley service is available from the Up Town Municipal Parking Lot, 260 Schnebly Road.

Visit tlaq.com or contact Tlaquepaque at visitorinfo@tlaq.com.

Clarkdale Caroling in the Park

Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.,

Clarkdale Town Park gazebo

Song lyric books are provided for folks to sing along in front of the Town Park Gazebo all decked out in its holiday lighting.

Free hot chocolate will be available. For information, contact the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.Clarkdale Town Park is at 1001 Main St.