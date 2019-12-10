OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 10
Santa: Early stopover in Clarkdale

Jaxx Douglas, 3, gets a candy cane from Santa after telling him what he wants for Christmas on Saturday in Clarkdale. VVN/Vyto Starinskas



By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 9:03 a.m.

CLARKDALE -- Santa came to Clarkdale on Saturday and even organizers were surprised by the huge turnout of children and parents at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

Children got their photos taken with Santa and were given candy canes and hot chocolate.

