Upcoming Verde Valley events

Montezuma Chapel performance slated

MONTEZUMA —“A Celebration of Carols” by Joseph M. Martin, a Cantata sung by the Montezuma Chapel Choir, directed by Charity Worden, is a Christmas music presentation set for Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., in the Montezuma Chapel, 3450 Rusty Spurs Rd, Rimrock.

There will be special narrations, solos, duets and guitars. Refreshments will follow the performance. For information, send an email to pdrakeblessed@gmail.com.

Free Kinder Prep parenting workshop

CAMP VERDE – Join Arizona’s Children Association at 10 a.m. the first three Fridays in December at Camp Verde Community Library for an interactive parent-child workshop for parents and caregivers, and children from 3 to 5 years of age.



Kinder Prep pre-literacy workshops focus on the skills needed for entrance into kindergarten in language and literacy; social competence and social-emotional growth; and pre-math literacy.



Sessions focus on inexpensive, at-home activities to encourage brain development.

Help prepare your child’s brain for school. Includes free materials and gifts for attending.

To register, call 928-443-1991, ext. 2040 or email FESSYavapai@arizonaschildren.org. Pre-registered parents are entered in a raffle for a prize.

The workshops take place on Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners

In lieu of its December meeting, the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners will celebrate the holidays with a luncheon at the Golden Goose at 11 a.m. Dec.12.

Golden Goose is located at 2545 W. SR 89A in Sedona.

On Thursday, Jan. 16 meetings will meet again at St. Andrews Church from 9:30 a.m. until noon. The program will be super show-and-tell. Come and hear from our members who will bring some of their work and give us an overview of their artistic medium, their process, and their artistic journey.



Following the meeting, talk to the presenters and get a closer look at their art.

Holiday arts peace exhibit at Beaver Creek Library

RIMROCK – Through Jan. 13, visit the Beaver Creek Public/School Library’s Holiday Arts Peace exhibit. Artists of various mediums will have their work on display in the library’s two-month exhibit, which opened on Nov. 18.

“We would welcome other artists to display their work who hear of our event via news or word of mouth,” said Beth Franklin, library coordinator at the Beaver Creek library.

Due to space limitations, Beaver Creek’s library will display items on a first-come first-served basis. Each of the exhibit’s artists is showing between two and three pieces. Names and contact information will accompany the art, for anyone who is interested in purchasing any art from the exhibit.

The Beaver Creek Public/School Library is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Beaver Creek Public/School Library is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Call 928-567-4034 for more information or email beth.franklin@yavapai.us.

Networking breakfast at Red Rooster

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce invites business owners to a networking breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Red Rooster Café in Old Town Cottonwood, located at 901 N. Main St.

This is an opportunity for business owners to meet and mingle in a semi-formal networking setting, and to address attendees.

For more information, call the Cottonwood Chamber at 928-634-7593.

The Cottonwood Chamber will also hold a chamber mixer from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Friends of the Verde River, 115 S. Main St. Suite A. Chamber members pay $8, non-members $10.

Learn how your business can support a healthy Verde River. Businesses bring a raffle prize and get your business recognized. Member drawing for this month is $400 – you must be present to win.

Free Tavasci Marsh tours in December

At the bottom of the eastern slope of Tuzigoot Pueblo lies the largest desert wetland in Arizona that is not associated with the Colorado River.

For thousands of years, this marsh has served as a watery refuge for its surrounding desert neighbors. People have had a unique and, at times, unbalanced relationship with the marsh, which is now under federal protection as part of Tuzigoot National Monument.

Every weekend in the month of December, rangers will be offering guided tours of Tavasci Marsh. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday and will last approximately two hours.



Visitors who plan to attend these tours are required to wear closed-toed shoes and bring water. The tour begins and ends with a steep, rocky grade, so visitors may want to bring hiking poles for balance. Marsh tours are free, however if visitors wish to visit the museum and pueblo trail, regular admission fees apply.

For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, please call Laura Varon-Burkhart, lead interpreter, at 928-634-5564

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale. For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

Twenty-fifth annual Watermedia Exhibition

SEDONA – Through Jan. 26, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society will accept entries for the 25th annual Watermedia Exhibition at the Sedona Arts’ Center.

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society is a watercolor society that encourages creative expression in a wide variety of water media. Work may be in any style and either two- or three-dimensional.

For complete prospectus, visit naws-az.org/exhibitions-shows/

Exhibition dates are March 5-20.

Comic Book Club returns to Cottonwood Library

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Public Library welcome back its comic book club for teens Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The class will be facilitated by library specialist Jan Marc Quisumbing and will be held in the upstairs Teen Zone.

The class is free of charge and open to all teens ages 11-18. Participants will create their own comics and learn the basics of comic creation, from writing to publishing.

Finished art will be on display for one month at the youth services main entrance. All materials for comic book club will be provided. The last Wednesday of the month will be an open forum about comics they are reading or want to know more about.

The Cottonwood Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open Monday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Quisumbing also teaches the library’s Cartooning for Kids classes. He can be reached at jquisumbing@cottownoodaz.gov for more information about Comic Book Club and other upcoming teen programming.

Camp Verde Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s annual Christmas Craft Bazaar and Parade of Lights will take place Saturday, Dec. 14.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade can register their entries by calling Parks and Recreation to register or with questions 395 S. Main St. Camp Verde or 928-554-0820 and press 3 or go to visitcampverde.com. Registration is free.

The Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m. along downtown Main Street. Floats should be decorated with plenty of lights for this parade to make a bright spectacle for parade watchers.

According to Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall, there is “no theme for the parade, just a fun time for all and a chance to use your imagination to decorate.”

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at the parade’s back end, then will pose for photographs inside the Community Center Gym, 51 E. Hollamon St.

The Christmas Craft bazaar will also be in the Community Center Gym, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., with more than 40 vendors from the Verde Valley and from afar. As always, there will be a large selection of Christmas decorations and unique handmade gifts for family and friend. This is a great chance to find special gifts for Christmas and maybe something for yourself.

For more information, call Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0820 and press 3.

‘Christmas Thieves’ in Sedona

“Christmas Thieves” is a play set to be performed 10 times this December at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Rd., Sedona, off State Road 179. Performance dates are Dec. 5-14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

A radio host is preparing for the telethon performance that will keep his tiny polka station afloat. Unfortunately, the prize troupe of British actors he's hired has all fallen ill due to a dastardly combination of indigestible foreign meats. Two short radio plays, “Shadow: Joey's Christmas Story” and "Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Christmas Bride” will also be performed.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for senior citizens and students. For information, email info@emersontheatercollaborative.org.

Clark Clubhouse guided tours

CLARKDALE – On Dec. 19, the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will offer guided tours of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse located in downtown Clarkdale.

Guided walking tours are handicap accessible and begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum building, located at 900 First North St., one block north of the red caboose.

Allow two hours for the tour, also bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress for the weather. There is no charge for the tour, however contributions to support the program are appreciated.



Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more and can be made by contacting info@clarkdalemuseum.org or 928-649-1196.

Reservations are not required but are appreciated. The educational program, held in partnership with the Town of Clarkdale, provides an introduction to Clarkdale’s history and focuses upon the structures in its historic district.



The community of Clarkdale was developed by copper king William Andrews Clark in 1912, to provide housing and services for his United Verde Copper Co. mine and smelter operations employees and their families. It was built during the City Beautiful movement and is one of the only planned community developments of the early 1900s remaining in Arizona.



For more information, visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

Montezuma Castle, Well, Tuzigoot closed Christmas, New Year’s Day

Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will observe the following holiday hours:

-Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, open 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

-Christmas Day, Dec. 25, closed

-New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, closed

Also, the picnic area at Montezuma Well will close at 1 p.m. on early closure days, while the main trail will remain open until the posted time.

National Park Service staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all recreation programs, facilities, and parks.

For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, call Krystina Isaac, lead interpreter at 928-567-3322, ext. 228.

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.

For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

Follow us @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Celtic spirit of Christmas

COTTONWOOD – Solis Camerata (Choir of the Sun) will present The Celtic Spirit of Christmas in concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood.

This program captures the spirit of Christmas through old-world carols from the ancient and modern Celtic regions.

Solis Camerata, founded in 2011 at Arizona State University, is now in its ninth season as a professional choir of eight to 14 singers. The group’s repertoire draws from a wide variety of early music styles such as chant, polyphony, folk songs, oratorio and film music as well as contemporary compositions.



Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the office of Immaculate Conception Church or at the door on the day of the concert.

Just Desserts play Dec. 21 Cottonwood Contra Dance

COTTONWOOD – Dance away 2019 at the Cottonwood Contra Dance on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Clemenceau gymnasium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Just Desserts will play the tunes with calling by Kari Usher. You don’t need a partner or experience. All dances are taught and called. We go over the basic moves from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Then dance until 10 p.m. If you can walk, you can contra.

Donation is $10 for dancers, $7 for students. All Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are free with a paid adult.

Contra dance has some similarities to square dancing and English and Scottish folk dancing; you can see examples on YouTube. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Bring a snack to share if possible.

Cottonwood Contra Dance is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.

Photo ID: 12-06 Cottonwood Contra Dance

Celebrate Guadalupe through story and art

SEDONA – From 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 14, join as St. Andrew's Episcopal Church marks Advent, the season of hopeful anticipation of Christmas, by recalling the story of Mary’s appearance before an Aztec native in 1531 near Mexico City.

Local artist Meg Munro, who lived for 30 years in Mexico and is known for her use of bold color and fine detail, will show two watercolors inspired by the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Take time for journaling, walking St. Andrew’s labyrinth, or tracing and coloring mandalas and images of Guadalupe. The gathering will conclude with holy communion.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 100 Arroyo Piñon Dr. in Sedona. Call 928-282-3098 for more information.

Open Mic Night at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Open Mic Night at the Camp Verde Community Library, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the upstairs Fireside Room.



Poetry, songs, stories, comedy, dance, lip sync and instrument playing, all are welcome.

Participants and guests of all ages are welcome, so the library asks that material is PG-rated.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road.

Explore the teachings of Baha’u’llah

COTTONWOOD – At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Cottonwood Bahá'í community will offer a presentation on Christianity and the Baha’i Faith at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St.

Baha’is believe that throughout the ages, God has sent divine messengers known as manifestations of God — among them Abraham, Krishna, Zoroaster, Moses, Buddha, Jesus Christ, Muhammad, and, in more recent times, the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh — to cultivate humanity’s spiritual, intellectual and moral capacities.

Following the coming of a Manifestation of God extraordinary progress occurs in the world. Reaching to the roots of human motivation and spiritual purpose, His teachings awaken in whole populations’ capacities to contribute to the advancement and elevation of humanity.

The presentation on Christianity and the Baha’i Faith is from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá'í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For more information, call 928-274-6289 or email at cottonwoodbahais@gmail.com.

Old-time ornament making at Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host its annual homemade holiday ornament table in the historic Fruit Packing Shed from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. through Dec. 30.

This activity is designed to engage people of every age, and especially intergenerational family groups.

This free activity, no museum admission required, will allow visitors to make small gifts, adornments for holiday packages or trees and wreaths, or simply spend some quality time with family or friends doing this make and take, using instructions and samples as provided.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places, 735 Jordan Road in the Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona.

For more information, call the museum at 928-282-7038. Visit sedonamuseum.org for more information.

Charter School open house

SEDONA — Friday Dec. 13, Sedona Charter School will open its doors to the community from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the school, 165 Kachina Dr., Sedona, to host its sixth annual Winter Holidays Around the World event.

The event features tasty snacks, entertainment, a “Jingle Bell Shop” where children can buy low-cost gifts, a petting zoo and pony rides, face painting, a bounce house, and a trackless train.

Santa will be on hand to add to the festivities. Therefore, a key feature of event is learning about the winter celebrations of other cultures. This year, classrooms will present crafts, foods, and traditions from China, Africa, and the North American indigenous traditions, as well as Christian traditions from a variety of countries.

The gingerbread house contest and display located in the school’s log cabin — an official Sedona historic landmark.

Call Heather Scheidegger for information at 561-866-8327.

Santa 4 seniors

Last year Realty One Group delivered nearly 400 holiday packages to seniors. This year, Realty One wants to make even more deliveries.

If you know of a senior that you would like to nominate to receive a gift package, contact Realty One Group at 928-300-1203 with their name, needs and address.

Realty One Group will deliver packages the week before Christmas. High request items include sweat pants/sweatshirts, slippers, pajamas, house coats, puzzle books, books/audiobooks, playing cards, dominos, sweaters, socks, men’s T-shirts, calendars, cologne, aftershave, shaving cream, lotions, soaps, body wash, razors, and personal size packs of tissue.

Items can be donated at Realty One Group, 544 S. 6th St, Suite 103, located behind Country Bank at the corner of SR 89A and 6th Street. Or call Sylvia Ray at 928-300-1203 for more information or for someone to pick up your donation.

Sahnas Brothers Quartet to play Phillip England Center

CAMP VERDE – The Sahnas Brothers Quartet will play a matinee concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

This concert, hosted by the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, will be held in support of the Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family program to provide holiday presents to children in need.

The Foundation is asking families and businesses to join us in helping the Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-A-Family program by providing a toy or gift certificate (Wal-Mart) for children between the ages of 4 through 15. Children over 13 appreciate gift cards rather than a toy.

Donations can be brought to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center through Dec. 9 or to the Dec. 8 concert.

The Adopt-A-Family program is a 501(C) (3) operation, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde and supported by the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation.

For additional information on the Foundation visit the website at pecpaf.com.

Cottonwood Community Band performance

The Cottonwood Community Band, under the direction of Dr. Sy Brandon and assistant conductor Neil Manzenberger will be presenting its annual Christmas concert for audiences in both Cottonwood and Sedona. ”C’est Noel” is French for “It is Christmas” and is also theme for this concert as well as the title to the opening selection which combines and develops themes from three well known carols.

The band will also take you on a “Midnight Sleighride.” There is also the “Shepherd’s Dance” and make you a “Stowaway on Santa’s Sleigh” for a trip around the world on Christmas Eve.

In between, the band will also perform several other well-known carols to stimulate the Christmas spirit in everyone.

The performance will be Sunday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m., at Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, in Sedona. Turn to the east at the Back O’ Beyond traffic circle on State Route 179; the church entrance is then on the immediate right.

The band performed their spring concert there and had a full house and looks forward to performing there again.

Both concerts will last slightly more than an hour. Both venues have comfortable seats, and as always are free of charge.

The band now numbers more than 50 musicians.



Santa visits McGuireville

McGUIREVILLE – For the third year in a row, Santa Claus will visit McGuireville to pose for old time photos with children of all ages.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 14-15, Santa will be Cottage in the Pistols and Petticoats photo trailer at Candy's Creekside Cottage, 2130 E. Beaver Creek Road.

Call Candy at 602-402-9075 for more information. Or visit Candy's Creekside Cottage at Facebook.

A December to remember at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

CAMP VERDE – Through Dec. 29, go ice skating at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Above and beyond its annual Christmas decorations, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel has installed a synthetic ice skating rink that is open Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Cost is $10 and includes a 30-minute session, skate rental, hot chocolate and a holiday cookie.

Buy your tickets at The Café at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

See Santa from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

Mosaic art workshops in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Each Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Town of Camp Verde is holding ongoing mosaic art classes Workshops held in the Community Center Gym, at 51 E. Hollamon St.

Community members are invited to learn how to use the proper tools for cutting glass and tile and assemble them to make a piece of art.

Each mosaic piece that is completed in class will be part of the Hallett Plaza renovation project and inserted into the interior of the plaza’s walls. Hallett Plaza is at the corner of Main and First streets.

Classes are led by Rebecca Murray, the project’s lead mosaic artist, with the help of Camp Verde artist Lynette Kovacovich. Both are local artists who have been involved in the Hallett Plaza project for the last year.

RSVP to lindsay.zapata@campverde.az.gov to participate or call 928-554-0008.

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Library

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Community Library’s next Music in the Stacks starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

A free monthly concert series, Music in the Stacks takes place in the library's Fireside Room the second Thursday of each month. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona.

There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

December's concert features Tim Young, Don Jones, Kenn Trout, Mike McReynolds and Matt Fabritz.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Mingus Union photo, art exhibit at Cottonwood Public Library

COTTONWOOD – Visit the Cottonwood Public Library during December to see art created by Mingus Union High School’s student photographers and artists.

The school’s artists created their work with cell phones, corrugated cardboard and a lot of imagination.

The library has collaborated with Mingus Union to display this exhibit during the holiday season.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St. and opens at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The library closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The library is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 928-634-7559.

Beaver Creek Kiwanis opens Christmas house

RIMROCK – From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 12-14, the Beaver Creek Kiwanis will open its Christmas House at 3315 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

All proceeds from the Christmas house will help purchase food and gifts for 42 families through the Adopt-a-Family program.

“We will be giving the children toys, and the families fresh food and produce,” said Beaver Creek Kiwanis President Carol Keeton. “We have not collected as many donations this year, so we are still accepting donations of good Christmas stuff, decorations, trees, etc.”

Beaver Creek Kiwanis will purchase the toys, with the help of Toys for Tots, and they will purchase the food. “But we need donations of items for the store to sell,” Keeton said.