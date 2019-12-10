Will Camp Verde High School teach the Bible?

CAMP VERDE – In February, the Camp Verde School Board told the district to explore possible Bible instruction at Camp Verde High School for the 2019-2020 school year.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the district’s governing board will consider approving curriculum to teach the Bible as an elective course at Camp Verde High School.

The Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will meet at the district’s multi-use complex library, 280 Camp Lincoln Road. The board’s agenda is available at campverdeschools.net.

Although a few of Yavapai County’s public school districts have recently considered adding the Bible to their curriculum, County School Superintendent Tim Carter said that Camp Verde is “the first I know of who is taking it to their board.”

Carter said he has had discussions with Camp Verde Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe about offering Bible instruction at the high school.

“We discussed the curriculum, and politically, whether folks would be willing to accept this,” Carter said. “We had preliminary discussions on who might teach and how many students there might be.”

Carter said that the Bible, as with any other elective, “you have to get at least an acceptable amount of students who want to take it.”

At press time, Howe was not available for comment.

