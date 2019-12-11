Camp Verde says yes to Bible curriculum at high school
CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde School Board has approved curriculum to teach the Bible as an elective at Camp Verde High School.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted 4-to-0 to accept curriculum provided by the National Council on Bible Curriculum in Public Schools – NCBCPS.
In February, the Camp Verde School Board told the district to explore possible Bible instruction at Camp Verde High School for the 2019-2020 school year. Tuesday, the board did not say when – or if – instruction would begin. It only approved the curriculum.
Although a few of Yavapai County’s public school districts have recently considered adding the Bible to their curriculum, County School Superintendent Tim Carter said that Camp Verde is “the first I know of who is taking it to their board.”
Carter said he has had discussions with Camp Verde Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe about offering Bible instruction at the high school.
“We discussed the curriculum, and politically, whether folks would be willing to accept this,” Carter said. “We had preliminary discussions on who might teach and how many students there might be.”
Carter said that the Bible, as with any other elective, “you have to get at least an acceptable amount of students who want to take it.”
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Man rescued after trying to cross flooded Dry Beaver Creek
- Head of Arizona DPS warned for driving 90 mph
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Mingus will not renew Ortiz contract as head football coach
- New life for former bordello
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Life on the Road: YouTube RV family clicks on Cottonwood
- Verde Valley DUI Task Force to stage weekend DUI patrols in December
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: