Howe: Student interest ultimate factor on Bible class at high school
Pre-registration for 2020 fall semester begins in February

Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board approved curriculum to teach the Bible as an elective at Camp Verde High School. Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe, pictured with board member Carol German, said that at least 10 students are needed for Camp Verde High School to offer the elective. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 11:53 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde School Board has approved curriculum to teach the Bible as an elective at Camp Verde High School.

But the district will not offer the class until it is clear enough students are interested, Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe said Wednesday.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted 4-to-0 to accept class curriculum provided by the National Council on Bible Curriculum in Public Schools – NCBCPS.

Howe said that there’s “no doubt that the Bible influenced western civilization.”

According to Howe, at least 10 students are needed for Camp Verde High School to offer an elective. In February, the high school will hold its preregistration, which he said is “kind of an informal survey.”

“Like with any other course, if two or three students want to take it, that’s not cost effective,” Howe said. “But what happens if we have 60 or 80? Then you might have two sections.”

Howe said that once – or if – there’s enough interest in the Bible elective, the district would need to choose a teacher.

“I think there’s a couple here who are more than capable,” Howe said.

The curriculum contains a letter from NCBCPS President Elizabeth Ridenour that states programming titled the Bible: In History and Literature “conveys the content of the Bible as compared to literature and history.”

“This program is concerned with education, rather than indoctrination of students,” the letter states. “The central approach of the class is simply to study the Bible as a foundation document of society, and this approach is altogether appropriate in a comprehensive program of secular education.”

The curriculum can be checked out by the public and is available at the Camp Verde Unified School District office, 410 Camp Lincoln Road. Also visit bibleinschools.net for more information.

The National Council on Bible Curriculum in Public Schools states on its website that its curriculum that 3,500 high schools in 41 states have voted to use the curriculum.

Although a few of Yavapai County’s public school districts have recently considered adding the Bible to their curriculum, County School Superintendent Tim Carter said that Camp Verde is “the first I know of who is taking it to their board.”

Carter said he has had discussions with Howe about offering Bible instruction at the high school.

“We discussed the curriculum, and politically, whether folks would be willing to accept this,” Carter said. “We had preliminary discussions on who might teach and how many students there might be.”

Carter said that the Bible, as with any other elective, “you have to get at least an acceptable amount of students who want to take it.”

In February, the Camp Verde School Board told the district to explore possible Bible instruction at Camp Verde High School. Tuesday, the board did not say when instruction would begin. It only approved the curriculum.

