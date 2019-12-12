OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 12
Camp Verde Grasshopper basketball registration deadline approaches

The deadline to register for Camp Verde Parks and Recreation's youth Grasshopper Basketball Program and to avoid a late fee is Dec. 29. VVN file photo

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 1:34 p.m.

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation suggests registration for youth Grasshopper Basketball Program in time for Christmas.

Register on-line to get this done before December 29 to avoid a late fee. Register quick and easy by clicking the blue Book Now button on Facebook at Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation or use the link on our Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov.

This program for boys and girls in fifth through eighth grade is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings. Smaller sized basketballs are used to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids.

Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form. A skills evaluation will be held on January 13 to enable coaches to draft teams.

Online registration is only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family and includes a uniform jersey. Paper or late registration is $5 more. Partial scholarships are available to help those in need courtesy of funding provided by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde with $10 needed for registration.

Register on-line with the link on our Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or click the blue Book Now button on Facebook at Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

Registration information flyers are available through the schools or can be picked up at Parks & Recreation. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, January 19 and the Tournament will finish in early March. For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call (928) 554-0820.

