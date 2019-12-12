Camp Verde, Mingus football stay put for 2020

The local high school football teams will remain in their current conferences in the AIA’s latest alignments even though the other Camp Verde sports are moving up.

The AIA announced on Wednesday the 2020 football alignments with Camp Verde staying in 2A and Mingus Union remaining in 4A.

“Until we get our region placements, it’s not really much,” said CV head coach Rick Walsworth. “It’s pretty much the way everybody thought it was gonna go. We were pretty sure we were staying in 2A for football. Everybody’s trying to figure out or guess at what the scheduling’s gonna be like as far as regions and other schedules.”

For team sports, the AIA’s member schools are divided into six conferences, with 1A being the smallest and 6A being the biggest. Then the conferences are further divided into mostly local regions.

With an increased enrollment this year, Camp Verde moved up to 3A in most sports.

Starting in 2020, football alignment is based on the average weighted Maxpreps rating for the last three years. Schools can move up or down more than one conference and since 1A plays 8-man football, it is not part of this new system.

The realignment occurs every season for football, instead of every two like in every other sport.

This season the AIA also introduced the open division system, where the top eight schools from 4A to 6A regardless of size compete in the open tournament. For 2018 and 2019 the AIA set up different regions for football for 2A to increase competitiveness, moving Camp Verde from the 2A Central to the newly created 2A Verde.

“I think it was pretty much necessary with the climate towards football and the injuries,” Walsworth said. “You can go play blow out games in other sports and not have to worry about getting kids hurt but it’s not like that in football usually. In order to address safety, I think it had to be done. We gotta work towards trying to get everybody a 10-game schedule where all 10 games are gonna be competitive or at least closer to competitive.”

Camp Verde will move to the 3A North Central in most other sports starting in the fall. Schools have the opportunity to appeal their football placement until Thursday.

Every team in the Verde Region is slated to remain in the 2A.

Meanwhile Mingus Union will stay in the 4A. The Marauders’ enrollment also increased but not enough to move them up in the other sports.

Every current Grand Canyon Region team is slated to remain in the 4A.

Scottsdale Saguaro and Tucson Salpointe Catholic will move up to 5A in football, with their ratings at the top of that conference. Saguaro knocked Mingus Union out of the state tournament in 2017 and Salpointe eliminated the Marauders in 2018.

Both schools were selected for the open, with Salpointe losing to eventual state champion Chandler in the semifinals 24-16 and Saguaro finishing second, 42-35.

Camp Verde ended up 27th in the 2A out of 47 teams. Sedona Red Rock, which will remain in 2A in all sports, was 34th.

Mingus Union 32nd in the 4A out of 47 teams.

In all conferences, 16 teams were moved up and 13 moved down.

On Jan. 22 the finalized football conferences will be announced with the schedules done by Feb. 20.

Wrestling is the only sport whose 2020-2022 alignments haven’t been released. In boys wrestling, Camp Verde is expected to remain in Division IV and Mingus Union is anticipated to remain in Division III.

Girls wrestling currently does not have divisions.