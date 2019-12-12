Clarkdale 2020 candidate deadlines released

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale will hold mayoral and council elections in 2020 and some important dates in the process have been announced.

In order to be on the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election ballot, completed packets and petitions must be filed with Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn between March 9, 2020 and 5 p.m. on April 6, 2020. A canvass of the Aug. 4 election results will determine if the Nov. 3, 2020 general election for local candidates will be required.

Seats available on the Aug. 4 primary ballot are one four-year term mayoral seat, two four-year council seats and one two-year council seat.



The primary election uses a petition procedure for nomination. This process allows any qualified voter who lives within the town boundaries of Clarkdale the opportunity of seeking public office.

The nomination paper is a formal notification to the Town Clerk that the individual intends to seek public office. This year, each potential candidate must first file a statement of interest prior to receiving candidate nomination packet.

Statements of interest and packets are available at the clerk’s office, 39 N. Ninth Street, at the Town Hall complex.

, or on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Nomination packets are available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The town clerk’s office can be contacted at 928-639-2453 for additional information.