Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Friday interviews for Cottonwood-Oak Creek board
Former board member Janice Rollins one of four candidates to replace JoAnne Cook

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 10:54 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Friday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will interview four candidates to replace JoAnne Cook on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board.

As she cited “other commitments requiring her time and attention,” Cook resigned effective Dec. 31 from the C-OC School Board after seven years.

Carter will interview Clover Pinion, Carolyn Carruth, Paul Anderson and former Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board Member Janice Rollins.

Rollins served on the C-OC School Board from Jan. 2007 through Dec. 2018. Due to a family illness, Rollins did not seek reelection.

“I believed that for 12 years, serving on the board with very effective other members with me, we were able to set in motion many positive programs for regular and special education students,” Rollins wrote in her Nov. 21 letter to Carter.

As of Thursday morning, Carter is working with the district’s Governing Board Secretary Tricia Winters to schedule Friday’s interviews.

Following Friday’s interviews, Carter stated that he is available to meet with the district’s governing board members from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Carter also stated that anyone from the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District who wants to offer comments about the candidates can call him at 928-925-6560 or email him at Tim.Carter@yavapai.us.

Carter said that “assuming all goes well,” he plans to appoint Cook’s replacement by Monday, Dec. 16.

The appointment will be valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

