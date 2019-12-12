Letter: Wildlife at threat with Spring Creek, Villa Bellaggio developments

Editor:

As residents living next to Coconino National Forest and next to the State/County Open Ranges in Cornville, AZ for the past 17 years, we are VERY concerned about two rezoning proposals coming before the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors this Dec/Jan, 2019.

The two rezoning requests are both located southwest of Sedona, on the east side of SR 89A, in an unincorporated area of Yavapai County. Coconino National Forest and State/County Open Ranges surround both of these rezoning requests. The two rezoning requests are:

Spring Creek Ranch: approximately 282 acres. (APNs 407-23-002K 407-23-002C, 407-23-020A, 407-23-020C, 407-23-002A, 407-23-021 through 036 and 038).

Villa Bellaggio: approximately 321 acres. (APNs 407-30- 002G& 002H).



We, as are most of Cornville residents, are VERY concerned about the preservation of the wildlife in Coconino National Forest and in the surrounding Open Ranges in our area, if these rezoning requests (from RCU-2 to PAD) are approved by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors in the VERY near future.

We think Arizona Game & Fish Department should also be VERY concerned about wildlife preservation due to the overwhelming possibility that these HIGH DENSITY proposals will likely HARM, if not destroy, the wildlife and their habitats in this area.

To my knowledge, you do not have sufficient humanpower to enforce Arizona Game & Fish Department rules in this area now, much less when approximately 10,000 additional people are added to these two areas of Cornville.



The likelihood is very high that the high density population in these proposals would gain access to the surrounding forest, open ranges, Spring Creek, and Oak Creek, regardless of fencing and regardless of the rules, causing the wildlife to flee, die, and/or be illegally poached.



The likelihood is very high that irreparable damage will occur to wildlife, if these high density development requests are approved.

We STRONGLY urge you to oppose PAD rezoning of these 2 properties to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, and we ask that you to make every effort to ensure that these two residential areas RETAIN their current zoning of RCU-2.

Robert and Karen Hoffman

Cornville