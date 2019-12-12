Mingus boys soccer opens season with win over Buckeye Union

After reaching the state play-in last year, Mingus Union boys soccer is looking for more.

This is the second season at the helm for head coach Luis Hernandez, a 2016 MUHS alum.

“We’re going to be really strong,” Hernandez said. “I said that we’re going to bring a lot of memories back to when Mingus soccer was a winning team and when they would win region and go to state playoffs and go far. I think we have the team, we have the heart and the dedication to do it.”

The Marauders opened the season with a 2-0 win over Buckeye Younkger. They lost to the Hawks 1-0 last year.

“For being our first game I think we did really good,” Hernandez said. “Obviously being your first game you get some pros and you get some cons but I really like how we played. This team that we played they had a tournament and I believe a scrimmage before they came and played against us, so they were fully prepared. We haven’t played an official game since our play-in game against Thunderbird, so that’s a long time and for it being the first game, not that much activity, I think we did really good.”

Unlike many other teams the Marauders started their season later.

“I think we were kinda anxious both worrying kind of about how this game was gonna go because it was our first game and it was really big to a lot of us but I think that we came out and showed up,” senior defender Chance Densmore said. “I think that’s gonna be a huge factor for future games cuz now we have a win carrying on and now guys have that confidence ‘that we can actually play with varsity guys’ it’s not just knowing ‘well we know what these guys play like’ but now they kinda know the intensity and what’s expected of them in a game and how important some of these different little aspects are so I think that’s gonna help out a lot and I think that we’re not going to be nearly as anxious for future games.”

Senior forward Eduardo Lazaro scored the Marauders’ goals, in the 10th and 67th minutes.

“I was excited to get the goals I looked around and I saw my team working hard and I just made the decision,” Lazaro said. “We gotta execute, our work effort throughout that game wasn’t going to go down in a 0-0 scoreboard and I felt like we had enough potential to finish off and get some on the leaderboard and I guess I was the man tonight.”

Photo Gallery Mingus Union boys soccer bests Buckeye Union gallery 121019

For the first time in a couple years the Marauders have the usual stability. Last year was Hernandez’s first and the year before that then head coach Calvin Behlow wasn’t expected to return.

“I think to have it stable is really helpful for everybody to come out and know what was gonna be happening, what the program was about, what expectations there were,” Densmore said. “And there were some changes with the mentality of how the program is but it wasn’t so huge that it was gonna hurt the program, it was more stuff to try and bring more people in and make it better for those who are already here and I think that is working really, really well with how he’s coaching and how the program’s set up right now.”

Senior midfielder Angel De La Cruz said the Marauders have good chemistry this year.

“We’re looking way better than we did last year and I think we have lots of potential and we can be a top contender this year,” De La Cruz said.

UP NEXT

The Marauders travel to Peoria on Friday. Their next home game is Jan. 9 against Buckeye Youngker.