Mingus Union girls basketball suffers heartbreaking loss in home opener

Mingus Union girls basketball has started the season 0-3 but they nearly picked up their first win their home opener.

Second year head coach Paul Ventura said the Marauders are getting better.

“We’re making some mental mistakes during the games, that’s what we’re focused on right now is trying to fix those mental mistakes, fix some of the small things that we see,” Ventura said. “Everybody’s gonna make a mistake while we’re on the floor there’s gonna be a turnover or a missed shot or whatever happens but we want to be mentally strong and make mental mistakes. So we focus on that in practice and we also focus on trying to get as many shots up as possible in practice and that’s why, is because we’ve been starting slow on offense. We want to try and get as many shots up as we can and that’s been our focus. Our defense has been pretty good and I’d like to spend more time working on the defense but our offense has struggled so we’ve been focusing on that end of the court.”

The Marauders dropped to 0-3 after losing to Phoenix Washington on Tuesday in their first home game. Mingus Union trailed 14-8 after the first quarter and 20-18 at the half but led 29-26 going into the fourth quarter only to lose 36-33.

“We fought hard,” Ventura said. “I think we struggled in the first quarter. We’ve been struggling in the first quarter every game so far and we get down a little bit and then we’re playing catch up the rest of the game. But we fought back and we fight back every game and we start to make it up, especially in the third quarter, we play very well usually. So I think we got down a little bit early and that’s probably the different in the game but we fought hard the whole time, we played really aggressive in the second half, started making some shots and that’s the thing, we start slow offensively and we got to start to fix that.”

The Marauders opened the season with a 68-46 loss at Buckeye Youngker and then lost 46-17 at Peoria.

“Last year was the exact opposite, we had these home games to start and it felt good,” Ventura said. “I think it was difficult for us, we traveled far for the first game, it was down in Buckeye. So we traveled far for that first game and then they’re a pretty decent team, so I think that was tough. Then Peoria was a good team and that’s another long trip for us. So starting on the road is probably a little difficult for us but we’ve got to be able to play hard where ever we are and execute the way we know we can execute.”

The Marauders lost second team All-Grand Canyon Darien Loring and honorable mention Sarah Williams to graduation but Ventura said this year’s team goes 10 to 12 deep.

“We’ve had a good group,” Ventura said. “We’ve played pretty much 10 girls and two others are getting some minutes but not as much as the other 10. And we’ve got a mixture, we’ve got two sophomores that are playing and they give us a lot of minutes. We have five seniors who are playing a lot of minutes and then we have a handful of juniors in there but right now our starting five has three juniors and two seniors. So we’re mixing it up and it’s about rotations for us, it’s who’s in there at certain times and who plays well off the bench. We could start five seniors but we’re doing it this way because some of those seniors play good off the bench but I think they all play well as a team when we really run things cohesively and the girls really focus on being a team while on the court, it looks great.”

The Marauders open region play on Friday when they host Mohave at 7 p.m.

“The region’s always tough and we know that we’re going to be in fights every game,” Ventura said. “We expect it, we’re going to be prepared for it, we have another game on Friday with Mohave.”

The Grand Canyon region had four teams make the postseason last year, with Lee Williams and Coconino going out in the play-in and Bradshaw Mountain and Flagstaff in the first round of the state tournament.