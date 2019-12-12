Obituary: Catalina M. Castillo 1927-2019
On December 4, 2019, our Lord came for Catalina M. Castillo and took her to His heavenly home where she received complete, perfect healing. Our mother passed peacefully, holding on to the promise of eternal hope found in Jesus her Lord.
Catalina was born on November 25, 1927 in Bowie, Arizona. Daughter of Tomas Carmona and Teofila Navarrette, youngest sibling of Tomas and Isabel Carmona.
Catalina M. Carmona married Manuel Q. Castillo on December 28, 1947 in Tucson, Arizona.
Beloved mother of eleven: Joe (Mercy) Quihuis, Carmen (Bobby) Casillas, Riaz aka Phil (Bronwyn) Castillo, Dolorez (Jerrold) Chenoweth, Tony (Renee) Castillo, Rosemary (Mark) Bettermann, Peter Castillo, Sofia (Angel) Rodriguez, Paul (Pennie) Castillo, Manuel (Jessica) Castillo and Maria Elena Castillo. Grandmother of twenty, great grandmother of twenty-six , and great, great grandmother of two.
Our mother taught us throughout her life that our faith must be firmly anchored in the Cross of Christ. We are fully forgiven for our sins and that ultimately when our story, in this life is over, we will stand at the entrance to heaven to begin our eternal journey. This is her legacy to all of us.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Man rescued after trying to cross flooded Dry Beaver Creek
- Head of Arizona DPS warned for driving 90 mph
- Mingus will not renew Ortiz contract as head football coach
- New life for former bordello
- Verde Valley DUI Task Force to stage weekend DUI patrols in December
- Cottonwood Christmas Parade Lineup
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: