Obituary: Catalina M. Castillo 1927-2019

On December 4, 2019, our Lord came for Catalina M. Castillo and took her to His heavenly home where she received complete, perfect healing. Our mother passed peacefully, holding on to the promise of eternal hope found in Jesus her Lord.





Catalina was born on November 25, 1927 in Bowie, Arizona. Daughter of Tomas Carmona and Teofila Navarrette, youngest sibling of Tomas and Isabel Carmona.





Catalina M. Carmona married Manuel Q. Castillo on December 28, 1947 in Tucson, Arizona.



Beloved mother of eleven: Joe (Mercy) Quihuis, Carmen (Bobby) Casillas, Riaz aka Phil (Bronwyn) Castillo, Dolorez (Jerrold) Chenoweth, Tony (Renee) Castillo, Rosemary (Mark) Bettermann, Peter Castillo, Sofia (Angel) Rodriguez, Paul (Pennie) Castillo, Manuel (Jessica) Castillo and Maria Elena Castillo. Grandmother of twenty, great grandmother of twenty-six , and great, great grandmother of two.





Our mother taught us throughout her life that our faith must be firmly anchored in the Cross of Christ. We are fully forgiven for our sins and that ultimately when our story, in this life is over, we will stand at the entrance to heaven to begin our eternal journey. This is her legacy to all of us.





Information provided by survivors.