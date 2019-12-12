Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
Daniel Franklyn Lewis III, 30, of Middle Verde Reservation, Arizona, passed away Dec. 9, 2019. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, June 7, 1989.
Daniel was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Danielle Lewis; children Wasiiva, Daniel (baby-d), Eniisa and Miya Lewis; parents, Corina and Daniel Lewis Jr.; brothers, Jacob and Jordan; sisters, Hazel, Chelsey, Anntisha; god sister, Dyani Jenkins; many brothers and sisters in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceeded in death by baby boy Lewis.
A wake will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Middle Verde Gym from 6 pm - 9 pm.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 10 am at the Middle Verde Gym.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
