Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019

Daniel Franklyn Lewis III, 30, of Middle Verde Reservation, Arizona, passed away Dec. 9, 2019. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, June 7, 1989.

Daniel was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle.





Daniel is survived by his wife, Danielle Lewis; children Wasiiva, Daniel (baby-d), Eniisa and Miya Lewis; parents, Corina and Daniel Lewis Jr.; brothers, Jacob and Jordan; sisters, Hazel, Chelsey, Anntisha; god sister, Dyani Jenkins; many brothers and sisters in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceeded in death by baby boy Lewis.





A wake will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Middle Verde Gym from 6 pm - 9 pm.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 10 am at the Middle Verde Gym.

Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.