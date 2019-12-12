Obituary: Donald E. Rosenow 1928-2019

Donald E. (Don) Rosenow, Village of Oak Creek. Don’s love was his Lord Jesus and his family; his passion was golf; his profession was Insurance.

Don was born in LaPorte, Indiana June 27, 1928, the only child to Emil R. Rosenow and Freda (Johnson) Rosenow.

He entered the eternal arms of his Lord Jesus Christ December 5, 2019.



Don’s early education was in the LaPorte City Schools, graduating from LaPorte High School. Following high school he graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Business Administration.



After college, Don served in the United States Military with the Coast Guard as a radioman on the Klamath Coast Guard Cutter during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the Coast Guard, Don spent a short time in Los Angeles, California, before returning to his home town, LaPorte.



Upon his return he met the love of his life, Lois Maxey, a teacher with the LaPorte Community School Corp.



They married in August 1956 and would enjoy 63 years of married life.



Don served his community through various ways, especially through the Kiwanis Service Organization, in which he was a member for 30 years. (His membership from Indiana would later transfer to the Bell Rock Kiwanis of Sedona).

Here he was active in Kiwanis community service, particularly with Meals on Wheels.

Don and Lois were members of Beachwood Golf Course of LaPorte where they played golf throughout their working years.



It was at Beachwood where Don learned the rudiments of golf through caddying as a youth. He earned 50 cents for caddying 18 holes.



Don worked for a few years for the Bastian Morley Company of LaPorte, before joining State Farm Insurance Company in 1960, a cooperation in which he continued until his retirement, some 30 years later.



Don loved where his family and he had enjoyed their worship and membership in Bethany Lutheran Church, the church of his baptism and confirmation.



Travel continued to be a fun and educational outlet for Don and Lois. They have traveled extensively throughout the U.S., having visited all but the state of Maine, of the fifty states. During the working years and beyond, they made several tours of Europe.



Don liked many sports; besides golf, his favorite was basketball.

Of course, he followed Indiana Basketball and remained a steadfast fan of Bobby Knight after many others had fallen away.



In his quiet time Don loved to read and enjoy a good cigar, though not in the usual traditional sense, since he didn’t smoke them.



Most of all, Don loved people. His enormous love of life connected him with people as he became a master of sharing funny little stories and jokes with both friends and strangers.



In 1988, Don and Lois moved permanently to the Village of Oak Creek after searching other locations. Membership at a good golf course was an absolute necessity for their retirement.



They joined the Oak Creek Country Club immediately, where they had played a number of times while visiting and where they continue to retain membership, a period of 31 years.



Don was quite proud of his 4 Holes-in-One and in shooting his age and under his age several times, especially shooting 5 under his age when he was 90.



Don joined Christ Lutheran Church very soon after moving to Arizona. He participated in the life of his church in a number of ways, having sung in the Sanctuary Choir, serving on committees, vice president of the congregation and in various other capacities.

He lived out his faith in his life the way he played golf, in his words, “straight and down the middle.”



Surviving are his wife, Lois; son, Neil (Lisa Oestmann) of Cottonwood, Arizona; granddaughters, Kerry Hanson of Mesa, Arizona, Sarah Rosenow of Phoenix and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends who will miss him greatly.



Celebration of Life Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church located at Hwy #179 and Chapel Road, Saturday, December 14, at 11:00 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran.







Information provided by survivors.