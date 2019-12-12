Sedona resident gives, receives gift of music

COTTONWOOD — At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Cottonwood, Lois Carrier will play nine Christmas carols, each in the order of A Christmas Story.

Everyone is invited. All she asks is that nobody speaks in the church.

“Come in silence, listen in silence, leave in silence,” says Carrier, the church’s fill-in organist. “Just reflect on your own memories of Christmas.”

A longtime Tennessean, Carrier and her husband David permanently moved to Sedona in June. For many years, 35 to be exact, Carrier was the organist at East River Park Christian Church in Elizabethton, Tennessee. She also spent 12 years as the church’s minister of music.

“It was a full-time job,” she says. “After all the choirs I had led, each Christmas would come and go, and I would feel very hollow inside. We were busy singing about Christmas to everyone else.”

Exiting the church following one Christmas concert, Carrier glanced back and realized she had left the light on at her organ.

“I remember thinking I was so exhausted when I sat on the bench to turn off the light,” she says. “All the music was still sitting right there. So I reluctantly pulled one song out and put it on the stand and I started to play. No lights were on, other than the organ light. Nobody else was there.”

Carrier ended up playing the entire stack of music, 12 pieces in all. Played for about an hour.

“When I finished, I felt the peace of Christmas that I hadn’t felt in many years,” Carrier says.

It’s that peace that Carrier wants to give this year as her Christmas present.

Tuesday’s performance, she says, should take about an hour. That’s how long she would play each year at her Tennessee church.

“About 50 people came the first time. The next year, 100, maybe 125,” she says. “This was just word spreading. I did that for maybe 10 years. It was just special.”

No admission to enjoy the Silent Night Christmas performance, Carrier says.

“I’m giving it as a gift,” she says. “But I’ll also get the gift that I’m giving.”

Carrier will play “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” “Joy to the World,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “What Child is This?” “Away in a Manger,” “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night.”

“I don’t play the notes. I play the words,” Carrier says. “It’s the feeling that comes out. I feel my music.”

Dress casually, Carrier says. Even in pajamas.

Immaculate Conception Church is at 700 N. Bill Gray Road, off SR 89A.

