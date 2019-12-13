Esteban, Teresa Joy return to Sedona for annual Christmas Concert at Sound Bites Grill

Esteban and Teresa Joy return to Sedona for their annual Christmas Concert at Sound Bites Grill Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.



Esteban has a great love for Sedona as he played in the Courtyards of Tlaquepaque when he recovered for a very serious car accident that almost ruined his musical career.

Some will sit not five feet from Esteban and watch his fingers fly as he performs at his residency in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Show Lounge.

Esteban is a world-renowned flamenco and classical guitarist. His name was given him by legendary classical guitarist Andres Segovia, who called him “Esteban” during his years of study with the master in Spain (1974-1978) and in the United States. Born Stephen Paul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of a steel mill worker, Esteban saw his first guitar in a shop window when he was 8 years old. His uncle bought it for him and Esteban says, “It never left my hands.”

This exciting dinner concert will include a Caribbean version of “Mary’s Boy Child,” an improvised version of “We Three Kings” with ancient Mediterranean arrangements and a Celtic version of “What Child is This” from the 12th Century as well as many other traditional favorites including “Silent Night” in a jazz version.

Teresa Joy began her career at age 4. She enrolled in Mandell’s Suzuki Violin school at age 5 and, at age 7, began studying with noted violinist Moshe Bukhspan. By age 12, Teresa had performed at Carnegie Hall with the Metropolitan Youth Symphony, at the Heritage Square Concert Series for Accomplished Suzuki Violin Students and, regularly, with the Arizona Metropolitan Youth Symphony.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7. There is a meet and greet after the concert with Esteban and Teresa Joy.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the shops at Pinon Pointe adjacent to the Hyatt Residence club, 101 N Hwy 89A; 928-282-2713.