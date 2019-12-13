Secular Coalition condemns Camp Verde Schools Bible class decision

CAMP VERDE — An organization that promotes public policy free from religious preference issued a news release this week, condemning Camp Verde School Schools after the district’s board of education approved an elective high school class about the Bible.

The attorney for that organization — the Secular Coalition of Arizona — sent a letter about the slippery slope and pitfalls of Bible electives to the district after the topic of such a class had come up at a Camp Verde board meeting last January.

The board voted 4-0 Tuesday to accept a curriculum provided by the National Council on Bible Curriculum in Public Schools.

“NCBCPS—a private group in Greensboro, North Carolina—has historically received criticism from the academic community and recognized Bible scholars for pushing factually inaccurate information and promoting a biased sectarian view of the Bible in public schools,” the release states.

In the news release, Dianne Post, an attorney who is the Secular Communities for Arizona’s legal director, having such classes alienates non-Christian students, teachers, and members of the public whose religious beliefs are inconsistent with the message being disseminated by the school.

“Students are young, impressionable and vulnerable to social pressure, particularly pressure exerted from an adult,” Post said. “These classes usurp the authority of parents, many who do not want their children exposed to religious concepts at their child’s public school.”

Post said NCBCPS made news in 2008 when eight parents and residents in Ector County, Texas argued in federal court that NCBCPS-created courses in county schools promoted Protestant Christianity. The Ector County School District then agreed to stop using material created by the Council.

“There are many ways such a class can run afoul of the Federal and State Constitution and parental and children’s rights,” said Post. “The best course is to leave religious education to the parents in the home.”

Post also penned a Feb. 28 letter to all five members of the Camp Verde board, based on the publicly available minutes of the Jan. 8 board meeting, in which a Bible class had been discussed.

“I’m writing regarding a potential constitutional violation in your district,” Post began in the letter, which was obtained by the Verde News. “We have been contacted by Camp Verde residents concerned about the upcoming discussion on potential Bible instruction. As you are likely aware, it is well settled that public schools may not advance or promote religion.”

Post goes on to cite five federal cases, spread over several decades, as precedents. She said it’s established that U.S. government districts must not encroach on personal religious freedom, which necessarily includes both the right to choose a religion or no religion at all.

“The Supreme Court has held that ‘the preservation and transmission of religious beliefs and worship is a responsibility and a choice committed to the private sphere,’” Post wrote. “Please note that school involvement in religious activity remains illegal even though the students’ attendance is ‘voluntary.’”

Post says the Supreme Court has summarily rejected arguments that voluntariness excuses a constitutional violation, citing more federal cases and court opinion quotes.

“Allowing access to schoolchildren during school hours to proselytize and recruit for religious activities is a violation of the Establishment Clause,” Post wrote. “The courts have protected public schools students from overreaching outsiders in similar situations.”

Courts have granted injunctions against school for their complacency in such situations, she wrote, pointing out that even school policy allowing evangelical Christian organizations to distribute bibles in school violates the Establishment Clause.

“Public schools are not an appropriate place for adults to convince students to attend church,” Post wrote. “The State of Arizona Constitution has even stronger provisions ensuring the separation of church and state: ‘No inhabitant of this state shall ever be molested in person or property on account of his or her mode of religious worship, or lack of the same.’”

Post said A.R.S. §15-362 (B) (2) excludes from school libraries all books, publications and papers of a sectarian, partisan or denominational character; A.R.S. §15-717.01 states that concepts from the old and new testament may be included in history or English or both; a legal review shall be conducted to ensure that the course complies with the first amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Article II section 12 of the State Constitution provides “No public money or property shall be appropriated for or applied to any religious worship, exercise, or instruction, or to the support of any religious establishment.”

With such a strong likelihood of violating at least one U.S. or Arizona constitutional provision, Post wrote, it seems easier for districts to avoid such courses or curriculum altogether.

“Please inform us in writing of the steps the district takes to protect the rights of its students and their families so that we may notify our complainant,” Post requested of the board. “If you decide to go ahead with this idea, we would like to be included in the development of the curriculum, the teacher training and all other aspects.”