Sedona Film Festival presents ‘The Kingmaker’ premiere Dec. 20-26

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed new documentary “The Kingmaker” Dec. 20-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Centered on the indomitable character of Imelda Marcos, “The Kingmaker” examines, with intimate access, the Marcos family’s improbable return to power in the Philippines.

The film explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime and chronicles Imelda’s present-day push to help her son, Bongbong, win the vice presidency. To this end, Imelda confidently rewrites her family’s history of corruption, replacing it with a narrative of a matriarch’s extravagant love for her country.

In an age when fake news manipulates elections, Imelda’s comeback story serves as a dark cautionary tale.

“The Kingmaker” has received three Critics’ Choice Award nominations including Best Feature Documentary.

“The Kingmaker” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 20-26. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Dec. 23 and 26.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.