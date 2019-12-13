Solis Camerata to present ‘The Celtic Spirit of Christmas’

Solis Camerata (Choir of the Sun) will present “The Celtic Spirit of Christmas” in concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at Immaculate Conception Church.

This special program captures the spirit of Christmas through old-world carols from the ancient and modern Celtic regions.

From Ireland, Scotland and Wales, to Brittany. Catalonia and the Basque regions of Spain, the gorgeous Celtic Christmas melodies, sung by Solis, will warm the hearts and fill the souls with the spirit of the season for those who attend this unique concert.

Solis Camerata, founded in 2011 at Arizona State University, is now in its ninth season as a professional choir of eight to 14 singers. Their repertoire draws from a wide variety of early music styles such as chant, polyphony, folk songs, oratorio and film music as well as contemporary compositions.

This year for the third time, the choir performed with Emmy-Award Winning Composer Ramin Djawadi for the Game of Thrones live concert experiences. Solis Camerata has also performed with the Phoenix Symphony and had the distinct opportunity to sing with the Irish band, The Chieftains, for their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The versatility of the choir will be on display during the “The Celtic Spirit of Christmas” concert on Dec. 22 during which the group will have accompaniment on some selections. There will even be a singalong of familiar melodies whose histories are surprising.

The director and founder of Solis Camerata is Kira Zeeman Rugen. Dr. Rugen is the director of Choral Activities and Musical Theater at Arizona Christian University.

She is a noted composer and soprano soloist with Grammy Award-Winning credits. She is nationally and internationally known, having performed at Lincoln Center and many countries including Spain, Italy, Ireland, China, Japan and Korea.

Admission for the concert is $10.

Tickets can be purchased at the office of Immaculate Conception Church during business hours or at the door on the day of the concert located at 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood.