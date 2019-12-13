Tlaquepaque Holiday Sweet Stroll a gorgeous display of dazzling lights, festive holiday décor

Where can you take the kids for not only a visit with Santa but some awesome selfies with Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen? And at the same time enjoy non-stop holiday entertainment, sweet treats and sumptuous holiday shopping deals?

That would be this year’s Tlaquepaque’s Holiday Sweet Stroll. Set in a gorgeous display of dazzling lights and festive holiday décor with a large dose of good cheer, the arts village is transformed into a fantasy wonderland. It’s a free event, family friendly with plenty of fun for the kids.

Tlaquepaque’s Holiday Sweet Stroll will take place Saturday, Dec. 21, 3 to 7 p.m. As you peruse the holiday treasures you’ll be treated to homemade Christmas cookies, eggnog, ornaments, cannolis, hot cocoa, candies, hot spiced cider, and much more.

Not only will Santa drop by for children’s wishes and photo ops, but kids can also take selfies with Elsa and Anna from Frozen. This is perfect timing as Frozen II is topping the movie charts. What a great way thrill the young ones.

And back again this year are that rascal the Grinch and the Caroling Mouse strolling throughout Tlaquepaque North and South. Just like all seasonal Tlaquepaque events, there is epic entertainment to strike the right holiday mood from gypsy jazz, sweet flute, and violin performances to Sedona’s favorite a cappella group.

“This is my favorite time of year at Tlaquepaque,” remarks Wendy Lippman, general manager and resident partner of Tlaquepaque. “Our gorgeous giant sycamore trees are wrapped in thousands of LED lights throughout the property, including Tlaquepaque North, home to a 26-foot fully decorated tree. We hope you’ll join us for Sweet Stroll, a wonderful event for the whole family... and from all of us at Tlaquepaque, may you have a prosperous and healthy New Year.”

Holiday Sweet Stroll Entertainment Line-Up

Tlaquepaque North:

Miller, Miller and Ki Trio: Robin Miller son Eric, and Patrick Ki have been iconic and hugely popular Sedona entertainers for decades. Virtuosos each, one they bring their A game whenever they perform. 3 to 6 pm.

Patio del Norte:

Red RockApella: Sedona’s favorite a cappella group singing holiday favorites. 3 to 4 pm.

Swingtip’s XO Trio, Hailed as one of the hottest nostalgia pop/swing acts around, their highly entertaining, Vaudeville-era-inspired interactive show gets everyone on their feet and dancing ’til they drop! 4 to 7 pm

Tlaquepaque Chapel:

Michael Kollwitz: A Chapman Stick virtuoso with 39 years experience. Don’t miss its amazing sounds! 3 to 5 pm.

Jonathan Levingston, An award-winning violinist and composer, Jonathan is sure to enchant and delight everyone from his classical numbers to hip hop and lots in between. 5 to 7 pm.

Patio de las Campanas:

Frozen’s Elsa and Anna Meet and Greet, kids get to hang out with their favorite characters and take a selfie with them. 3 to 5 pm.

Visit with Santa Claus: 3 to 6 pm

Divom Trio: Enjoy the eclectic sounds from keyboardist and composer, David Vincent Mills. 4 to 7 pm.

Strolling the Arts Village:

Dickens Carolers: 3 to 7 pm.

The Grinch and the Caroling Mouse, 3 to 7 pm.

Free admission and free shuttle service is available 3 to 7 pm from the Uptown municipal parking lot and the Brewer lot.

Tlaquepaque, the Art & Soul of Sedona, now in its 47th year, is located at 336 State Route 179 in Sedona, Arizona. It is open daily at 10 am. For more information call (928) 282-4838, visit: tlaq.com.