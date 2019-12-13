Village of Oak Creek meeting not authorized at planned location
VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — According to the owner of a coffee shop in the Village of Oak Creek, fliers distributed for a planned discussion meeting Sunday were made without consulting with the shop’s owner.
Diana Hughmanick, owner of Oak Creek Espresso, told the Verde Independent on Friday that no one had spoken with her regarding a planned meeting to discuss ideas and challenges to incorporation of the village. Gary Krupa, a Village of Oak Creek resident, sent the Verde Independent a flier saying a meeting would happen from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Oak Creek Espresso, but Krupa could not be reached for comment Friday.
Hughmanick said the Sunday closing time for Oak Creek Espresso is 5 p.m.
No replacement date or time has been announced for the meeting.
