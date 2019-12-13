Winter Solstice Concert comes to Old Town Center

If You Go ... • What: Annual Winter Solstice Concert • When: Saturday, Dec. 21 • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: $20 advance, $22 door, $25 priority seating in the first 3 rows • More Info: (928) 634-0940 www.oldtowncenter.org

The 8th annual Old Town Center for the Arts ‘Winter Solstice Concert’ will feature some of the world’s favorite Christmas melodies, original songs, and a special visual, musical tribute to honor our indigenous ancestors, in observation of the ancient winter solstice ritual.

This year’s ‘Solstice Ensemble’ features flutist Claudia Tulip, violinist Carrie Caruso, cellist Melanie Yarger, multi-instrumentalist Allen Ames, vocalist - percussionist Susannah Martin, and harp guitarist William Eaton.

“We’re excited to bring a world chamber sound to our Verde Valley - Sedona audience,” OTCA Co-Director William Eaton remarked. “All of the ensemble members are talented soloists in their own right. It will be an evening rich with recognizable, seasonal melodies intertwined with innovative and inspiring improvisation.”



This year’s solstice concert will feature arrangements of classic Christmas songs, including: Carol of the Bells, O Come O Come Emanuel, Joy to the World, What Child Is This, and Silent Night.



In addition, the ensemble will present several eclectic instrumental arrangements of: Deck the Halls, We Three Kings, Coventry Carol, and Little Drummer Boys, along with a some surprises and a quartet of bow harps and world percussion.



The ensemble will also perform an original chamber piece composed by William Eaton, for the Nebraska Chamber Orchestra, entitled ‘With the Love We Bring.’

About the Musicians:

Claudia Tulip performs on silver and ethnic flutes, and panpipes, with a “beautiful blend of imagination, deft technique and soulful expression.



Violinist Carrie Caruso performs and arranges for the modern fusion quartet Urban Electra and has performed in many string ensembles and orchestras including the Redford Symphony, Eastern Michigan University Honor Orchestra and the Arizona State University Symphony Orchestra.

Cellist Melanie Yarger is classically trained, and has held Principal positions with the New York Symphony, the Celebrity Symphony Orchestra, the Koscuiszko Opera Orchestra, and many others. She currently plays along with Carrie Caruso in the notable quartet Urban Electra.



Allen Ames is known for his recorded works with his own ensemble Lyra, William Eaton Ensemble, and Gypsy jazz groups around Arizona and the Phoenix area. He has played with orchestras and chamber ensembles including the Arizona Opera and Ballet Orchestras, the Phoenix String Quartet, and many others.



Susannah Martin is acclaimed for her enticing vocals in styles of jazz, pop, classic rock and Brazilian- Latin jazz. Her current bands include: Susannah Martin Jazz Combos, Flor de Bee, MMK (Miller, Martin & Ki )Trio, Earth Speak, Dusky Groove, and the touring bands, the Dynamite Divas and 3MKi.



William Eaton is a four-time Grammy nominee and Canyon Records recording artist, he is also acknowledged as one of the world’s great designers and builders of unique guitars and stringed instruments.



He is currently the director of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, a guitar making school in Phoenix.

The Winter Solstice is a time of reflection, contemplation and story telling. Music has always been an important part of the solstice tradition amongst all the world’s cultures and religions.

Come enjoy a special evening of holiday music, a pre-show vintage Christmas postcard slide show, and lovely holiday images projected during the concert, in the warm vintage elegance of Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets for this special event are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first three rows.



For ticket information and to learn more about upcoming concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit www.oldtowncenter.org.



Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.



Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.