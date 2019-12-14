Cottonwood Council to vote on contract for Camino Real sidewalks

COTTONWOOD — A project up for approval at this Tuesday’s Cottonwood Council meeting affects a small area, but it’s in a highly visible part of the city — and it continues a prioritized plan to fill in gaps for pedestrians.

Approval of a bid and award of contract to Standard Construction Company, Inc. to install new sidewalk, curb and gutter along a short stretch of Camino Real is on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s Council meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

The stretch of sidewalk and gutter to be replaced runs along the west side of Camino Real between the Pines Motel & State Route 89A, overlapping the driveway of a Shell gas station. The contract with Standard Construction is for about $58,000, and is on a short list of annually budgeted priorities for sidewalk infill projects.

That list, for Fiscal 2020, also includes a stretch of the west side Cactus Street, from the city parking lot to Main Street, and Main Street from Cactus Street to Old Clarkdale Highway. The total amount budgeted for the three projects is about $360,000.

Another item on Tuesday’s agenda is the second and final reading of an ordinance that will re-classify administrative hearing officers as contractors rather than employees and adjusts the application and selection process accordingly.

The Council will also vote on whether to spend its 2019 proceeds from the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Tribal-State Gaming Compact on two costs: slightly less than $19,000 for Garrison Park playground equipment and more than $3,000 on crosswalk improvements on Camino Real, connecting Mingus Union High School with a parking lot.