County supers to vote on Montezuma well Wednesday

COTTONWOOD — A vote on whether to allow an eastern Verde Valley water company to begin using a well for its customers’ is one of the few separate action items on the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors’ agenda for Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The approval of a permit for the Montezuma Rimrock Water Company’s use one of its on-site wells to provide water for its customers is on the agenda as a hearing and action item at the meeting, set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the County Administrative Complex at Sixth Street and Mingus Avenue.

Last month, Yavapai County’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-to-3 to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve the use permit application. The applicant, Montezuma Rimrock Owner Patsy Olsen, seeks a permit to use the well, located on a 0.22-acre lot approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Bentley Drive and Tiemann Lane in Rimrock.

The well would serve the Montezuma Rimrock Water Company system in an R1L-10 (residential: single-family limited, 10,000 minimum square-foot lot) zoning district.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda is a presentation about a potential county resolution by Myrna Lieberman, Jon Mitchell and Drake Mitchell regarding support for the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Such resolutions have been approved by county officials in nearby Mohave County, in most New Mexico counties, and, most recently, in a Virginia county that added a militia order resolution.

Buried in the consent agenda for Wednesday’s meeting are three approvals sought in the process of building the county’s new $70-million, property-tax-supported jail facility in Prescott. Two of those approvals formalize an agreement between the Jail District and the county; the third is a $40,000 contract with a consulting firm for environmental site assessment and other pre-construction site services.