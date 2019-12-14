Former Mingus football coach Ortiz: ‘There is no other place I would have rather been coach’

Years before he became Mingus Union head football coach, Robert Ortiz said it was his dream job.

But after a deep playoff run his first year, his tenure ended in nightmarish fashion.

Monday, Mingus Union District Superintendent Mike Westcott announced that Ortiz will not return as the school’s head football coach in 2020.

Ortiz said his reaction when he found out his contract would not be renewed was “sheer disappointment.

“I feel like I let our entire community and most importantly our boys down,” Ortiz said. “I had spent two years getting to know these boys and I feel like I let them down in terms of not being able to be there and finish what we started together. I feel like I let down our entire school, the student body, my colleagues by not being able to deliver more for them.”

In an email to The Verde Independent Monday, Westcott said, “Mingus Union High School will not be offering Robert Ortiz the head football coaching contract for the 2020 season. Following a full analysis of the last two seasons the administrative team came to consensus that the program needs to move in a different direction. We will soon begin the search for a head football coach.”

Mingus Union’s coaches contracts are on a year to year basis.

Ortiz teaches weights and is a 2009 Mingus Union alumnus.

He was ejected from the Marauders’ Oct. 4 game against Mohave after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties as the Mingus coaches argued an apparent timing error.

In what would turn out to be his last game in charge of the program, at the end of the game, 28 seconds ran off the clock during the Thunderbirds’ two-point conversion after Mohave went up 29-28, even though it was an untimed down.

The rulebook says that if he wanted to conference with the referee then he would have had to use a time out and the Marauders had one left with now 55 seconds left. He refused, resulting in his first personal foul penalty.

Ortiz said he was then told by both the line judge and referee that the on field time matched the scoreboard’s, even though they shouldn’t have. Upset and wanting to stick up for the Marauders, who were seeking their first win, he said he used one explicit word when talking to the officials but that it was not directed at them.

Ortiz was suspended for the final three games of the season after being ejected from the game.

He said he it was unacceptable to use such language.

“I am sure it had something to do with it because it is simply not a good look for me, our program and our school,” Ortiz said when asked if his ejection played a role in his contract not being renewed. “For people who truly understand and know the game of football, will understand why I was so upset with the time clock error.”

Ortiz said he hopes to make it clear that contrary to rumors he has heard, he did use profanity toward Mingus Union’s athletic director or principal. “That simply did not happen and would never happen and I am sure they would both support that,” Ortiz said. “I would hope that people who were not on our sideline during that moment of time would understand that we try to teach our kids you cannot believe everything you hear during a game of telephone and believe what you hear based on rumors. Outside of clearing the air, I have heard nothing but positive support from those in our community who truly know me as a person.”

The Marauders finished the 2019 campaign 0-10 after going 9-3 in 2018 and reaching the state quarterfinals. In his first season as head coach in 2018, Ortiz was Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year and Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo “High School Coach of the Week.”

“We were super young and inexperienced,” Ortiz said. “We had five kids return from our 2018 team with varsity experience. We had a lot of upperclassmen come back out to play and had to treat this year as a year one all over again. We had a variety of mixed players spread across the senior, juniors and sophomore classes.”

However Ortiz said he expects the Marauders to rebound next season and be good for years to come. Previously, four games was the lowest win total Mingus Union had since 2004, the beginning of Maxpreps’ records for the Marauders.

Ortiz said his next job will likely be as an offensive coordinator for a 6A school in North Phoenix. He was an assistant coach at Mesa Community College. He said he has multiple job offers and will look to coach and teach

in the northwest valley as it closer to the house he and his wife just bought in Camp Verde.

Although it didn’t end the way he would have hoped and much earlier, he was thankful for the chance to coach at his alma mater.

“It was definitely a learning experience and there is no other place I would have rather been a coach at in my lifetime,” Ortiz said. “I relocated my family back here because my wife and I are both from here and there is no other place we would have rather raised our daughter. I love it in the Verde Valley, and would have stayed here a very long time if possibly. I am happy and proud of each and every relationship that I have built here and am glad I was able to give back to the boys who were just like me.”