Help stop Camp Verde vehicle burglary spree

CAMP VERDE — On Nov. 21 between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., several vehicles were burglarized in the Verde Lakes area of Camp Verde.

The Camp Verde Marshall’s Office is asking the public for its help in solving these crimes.

According to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, seven vehicles on and around Cactus Blossom, Tumbleweed, Maple and Palo Verde were targeted.

Credit cards, power tools, chainsaws, a woman’s purse, cash, and a child’s social security card were stolen, the release stated, with an estimated $2,000 total loss.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 6-foot tall, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, the news release stated. The man was “possibly in the company of a person driving a light-colored vehicle, most likely a 2009-2013 Kia Soul.”

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in this case “could be eligible for a $300 reward,” the news release stated.

To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. You are not required to give your name.