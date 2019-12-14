OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Excellent insight into incorporation

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 12:46 p.m.

Editor:

I just read the editorial you wrote about incorporation for the VOC, Mr. Engler. Thank you for writing it - it’s one of the best editorials I’ve read. I’ll share it with other VOC residents.

Gary Krupa, CPA

Founder, VOC, Inc.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Best approach to VOC incorporation is to ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid’
Editorial: Incorporation clearly best option for VOC
VOC man helping lead incorporation effort
Letter: Next year don’t forget the ‘Mother of Thanksgiving’
Commentary: Thank you, Verde Valley: A rookie reporter’s farewell

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News