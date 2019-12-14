OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Good behavior sadly lacking at Camp Verde choir performance

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 12:36 p.m.

Editor:

I attended the Camp Verde Unified School District holiday concert last night, to see my sister’s choir. High School Choir was the last group to perform, so I endured two hours of the most unbecoming audience behavior. Opening remarks addressed A) turning off phones, B) limiting conversation, and C) waiting until breaks BETWEEN songs to move about the auditorium, so as not to distract their children from their task at hand.

The most uncomfortable murmur of conversation, even PHONE CALLS, hung in the air. There was so much coming and going, people wandering between rows, standing in front of seated people, to talk to someone in the row ahead, etc. Lobby doors were propped open (likely due to children in attendance, fine) but those people who couldn’t sit quietly in the hall held loud conversation just outside the doors, some parents flailing arms, remarking that they were TRYING to disturb their child’s performance.

After the middle school choir performed, they stood at the back of the auditorium, where I sat in the very back row. I remarked to families and students around me, leaning on our seat backs, numerous times, to be respectful of their peers and their loved ones.

I’m proud of the kids who kept it together despite the myriad disruptions to the culmination of their hard work, even as people LAUGHED at soloists hitting flat notes, or pointed at children out of step. Disorderly families insulted all their preparations.

My sister stepped out of her comfort zone to join choir her senior year; I drove over an hour to be present, but was robbed of that opportunity by people lacking in awareness and common courtesy.

Be better, Fam; It’s not just a holiday thing. Be mindful of your actions. We’re in this together; start acting like it.

Jacquie Hair

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Circle of Friends gathers Sunday for annual holiday concert
Circle of Friends Holiday Concert returns to Mingus stage Dec. 17
Circle of Friends concert a tradition of holiday cheer
Gallery: Circle of Friends Concert 2012
Verde Valley Voices offer Holiday Concert

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News