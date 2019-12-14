OFFERS
Letter: Let churches pay salary for high school Bible teacher

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 12:35 p.m.

Editor:

Regarding Camp Verde School Board authorizing an elective Bible course.

In my home town in North Carolina, we had elective Bible course in High School, but the teacher was paid by the local churches, not by the state

That would help it to avoid court actions by non-believers claiming First Amendment rights.

William Schramm

Camp Verde

