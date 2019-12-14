NAZ Suns to host Buckets’ Birthday Luau on Sunday
PRESCOTT VALLEY – Whether they are fun or not, birthday parties are always worth going to when there are party favors.
The Northern Arizona Suns birthday party will be both fun and include party favors, as the team hosts Buckets’ Birthday Luau, presented by Findlay Toyota Prescott, at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Buckets, the Suns mascot, will be the guest of honor at the game as several of his friends, mascots from around the state, will help celebrate his big day at the Findlay Toyota Center. The party will be Hawaiian-style, as the Suns combine their popular annual theme night, Aloha Fest, with Buckets’ birthday celebration.
Not only will there be Hawaiian themed music and a hula halftime show, the NAZ Suns will also be giving out their first bobblehead in team history, an island inspired Buckets! The first 1,000 fans in the door to see the Suns take on the Santa Cruz Warriors will receive the giveaway.
There will also be a bounce house, face painting, autographs and postgame shootaround for kids as it’s another Sunday Fun Day at the Findlay Toyota Center.
Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at www.nazsuns.com/tickets, the Findlay Toyota Center box office, or www.ticketmaster.com.
