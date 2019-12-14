Obituary: Diane Sumner
Diane “Adele” Sumner has passed away due to an extended illness.
She is survived by: Robert Sumner, Steve Paulsen (brother), and Lesa Paulsen (sister). She came to the Verde Valley in 1993 as a nurse and worked as a step down floor nurse, home care supervisor/owner, assisted living manager and Wound Care Specialist.
Adele started her career as a diploma nurse, returned to the Phoenix University for her BSN, and then sat for WCS testing.
She also helped several nurses and others to obtain their WCS certification. As a nurse and WCS she treated over 5000 patients.
She asked that there be no services or memorials in her behalf.
Information provided by survivors.
