Obituary: Emile Clarence Pelletier 1926-2019

Emile Clarence Pelletier

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 12:32 p.m.

Emile Clarence Pelletier, 93, of Cottonwood, AZ passed away Sunday, December 8, surrounded by loved ones at the Valley View Care Home in Cottonwood.

Emile was born May 12, 1926 in Frenchville, Maine ,to Emile Joseph and Cecile Edith Pelletier. He was the oldest of 8 children. As a child, his family lived in Van Buren, ME where he graduated High School.

He then joined the Navy in September 1944. After WWII he married Gertrude Ruth Booker of Massachusetts and began their married life in Arizona in 1954, first in Miami, where he worked at Miami Inspiration Mine and then moved to Cottonwood in 1961. “Frenchy”, as most everyone in the Verde Valley knew him, worked and retired from the Phoenix Cement Co. in Clarkdale as an Electrician.

He stayed in the Navy, active and reserves for 37 years through WWII, Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.

Emile loved God, his family and his country. A courageous patriot, he believed strongly in civic duty and helping others. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Moose Lodge.

He was a faithful man who served on the Church Council and enjoyed gatherings with family, traveling and hunting. Emile was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth and second wife, Vicki, and sister Evangeline. He is survived by a large family of 7 children, Joseph (Vonnie) Breault, Bradley (Terri) Perry, Deborah (Dennis) Whiteside, Norma (Jim) Youngblood, Cecile (Dennis) Mills, Emile Jr., and David (Rhonda) Pelletier, dozens of grandchildren, brothers Louis, Ludger, Raymond, L. Patrick, Reynold and his sister Norma and many extended family members.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec 17, at 6 pm, at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 18, 11 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Following Mass, Emile will be laid to rest in the Cottonwood Cemetery.

Fair Winds and Following Seas Sailor .... Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to a Veteran charity or organization.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

