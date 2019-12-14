Obituary: Emile Clarence Pelletier 1926-2019
Emile Clarence Pelletier, 93, of Cottonwood, AZ passed away Sunday, December 8, surrounded by loved ones at the Valley View Care Home in Cottonwood.
Emile was born May 12, 1926 in Frenchville, Maine ,to Emile Joseph and Cecile Edith Pelletier. He was the oldest of 8 children. As a child, his family lived in Van Buren, ME where he graduated High School.
He then joined the Navy in September 1944. After WWII he married Gertrude Ruth Booker of Massachusetts and began their married life in Arizona in 1954, first in Miami, where he worked at Miami Inspiration Mine and then moved to Cottonwood in 1961. “Frenchy”, as most everyone in the Verde Valley knew him, worked and retired from the Phoenix Cement Co. in Clarkdale as an Electrician.
He stayed in the Navy, active and reserves for 37 years through WWII, Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.
Emile loved God, his family and his country. A courageous patriot, he believed strongly in civic duty and helping others. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Moose Lodge.
He was a faithful man who served on the Church Council and enjoyed gatherings with family, traveling and hunting. Emile was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth and second wife, Vicki, and sister Evangeline. He is survived by a large family of 7 children, Joseph (Vonnie) Breault, Bradley (Terri) Perry, Deborah (Dennis) Whiteside, Norma (Jim) Youngblood, Cecile (Dennis) Mills, Emile Jr., and David (Rhonda) Pelletier, dozens of grandchildren, brothers Louis, Ludger, Raymond, L. Patrick, Reynold and his sister Norma and many extended family members.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec 17, at 6 pm, at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 18, 11 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Following Mass, Emile will be laid to rest in the Cottonwood Cemetery.
Fair Winds and Following Seas Sailor .... Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to a Veteran charity or organization.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
- Mingus will not renew Ortiz contract as head football coach
- Camp Verde says yes to Bible curriculum at high school
- Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
- New life for former bordello
- Yavapai Sheriff's Office IDs couple found in Ash Fork area
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Federal appeals court orders convicted killer released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: