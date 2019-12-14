Obituary: Patrick Pritle 1947-2019
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 12:30 p.m.
Patrick Pritle born August 8, 1947. Died November 1, 2019, in Camp Verde Arizona. Westcott Funeral Home is handling final arrangements.
