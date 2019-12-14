Pedestrian taken to hospital after accident with motorcycle
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 12:58 p.m.
A pedestrian was transported to a hospital in serious condition after being in an accident with a motorcycle on East State Route 89A Friday at about 6 p.m., according to Cottonwood Police Sergeant Monica Kuhlt, who was at the scene. Two motorcycles were heading westbound near Sears when one struck a pedestrian who was apparently not in a crosswalk, Kuhlt said. She will have more information Monday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
