OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body

Rescue efforts near a plane crash site southeast of Interstate 17 and Highway 169 on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, have found only one victim. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Rescue efforts near a plane crash site southeast of Interstate 17 and Highway 169 on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, have found only one victim. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Tim Wiederaenders
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 1:32 p.m.

A rancher on Friday, Dec. 13, discovered wreckage of an airplane – and a body – that was a “couple days old” on his property southeast of Interstate 17 and Highway 169.

Just before 9 a.m. Friday, the rancher called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to report finding remnants of a plane crash on remote ranchland off of Flower Pot Road, east of I-17 in Yavapai County,

photo

Rescue volunteers and authorities from the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team gather near the crash site Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

said Dwight D’Evelyn, public affairs coordinator for the YCSO.

According to the rancher, the crash appeared to be a “couple days old,” and a body also was located at the crash site.

The remains have not been identified and were removed by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner late Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash and arrived late morning to take over the investigation, D’Evelyn said.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed the rancher’s findings and called out rescue teams to search the area. No additional bodies were located.

The aircraft is a fixed-wing, single-engine type aircraft. D’Evelyn said it was possibly a Mooney model M20C; however, there has been some confusion on the ownership, since the plane was possibly a rental.

No further information is currently available about the plane, its occupant, its city of origin or its planned destination.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News