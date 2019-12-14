Primrose Peaks public meeting 6 p.m. Monday

RIMROCK — At 6 p.m. Monday, a public meeting to discuss plans for a 302-unit housing complex off Bice Road in Rimrock will be held in the multi-purpose room at Beaver Creek School, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

According to a Nov. 27 letter from Larry Cepek, the project’s engineer, comments and concerns “will be limited to the entrance location change from Bice Road to Brocket Ranch Road.”

The Dec. 16 meeting is a requirement before the property owners, Rimrock Partners, LLC, can file an application with Yavapai County to have the land rezoned from RS-70 to a Planned Area Development – PAD.

RS-70 is a single-family residential zone with a minimum 70,000-square-feet lot area.

Located northeast of Bice Road less than one mile from the McGuireville/Cornville Road exit off I-17, Primrose Peaks Estates would include 64 studio units, 64 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units.

The proposed project, Cepek wrote to property owners within 1,000 feet of the project boundaries, will provide “affordable workforce and retirement rental housing” on approximately half of the site’s 46.72 acres of undeveloped land.

