OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Primrose Peaks public meeting 6 p.m. Monday

More than 40 Beaver Creek residents spoke at a Saturday meeting against a proposed housing development northeast of Bice Road. Photo courtesy of Julie Bernstein Engelmann

More than 40 Beaver Creek residents spoke at a Saturday meeting against a proposed housing development northeast of Bice Road. Photo courtesy of Julie Bernstein Engelmann

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 1:18 p.m.

RIMROCK — At 6 p.m. Monday, a public meeting to discuss plans for a 302-unit housing complex off Bice Road in Rimrock will be held in the multi-purpose room at Beaver Creek School, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

According to a Nov. 27 letter from Larry Cepek, the project’s engineer, comments and concerns “will be limited to the entrance location change from Bice Road to Brocket Ranch Road.”

The Dec. 16 meeting is a requirement before the property owners, Rimrock Partners, LLC, can file an application with Yavapai County to have the land rezoned from RS-70 to a Planned Area Development – PAD.

RS-70 is a single-family residential zone with a minimum 70,000-square-feet lot area.

Located northeast of Bice Road less than one mile from the McGuireville/Cornville Road exit off I-17, Primrose Peaks Estates would include 64 studio units, 64 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units.

The proposed project, Cepek wrote to property owners within 1,000 feet of the project boundaries, will provide “affordable workforce and retirement rental housing” on approximately half of the site’s 46.72 acres of undeveloped land.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Discussion of Primrose Peaks Estates project moved to Monday, Dec. 16
Project engineer seeks public input on proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development
Beaver Creek residents voice opposition to Primrose Peaks Estates project
Overflow crowd turned away at development meeting
Rimrock residents sound off on Primrose Peaks Estates project

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News