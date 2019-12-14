Riverfront Reclamation Plant wraps first full year of operation

It has not been a case of working the bugs out of Cottonwood’s Riverfront Wastewater Reclamation Plant so much as it has been getting the bugs in.

Regulatory Compliance and Safety & Education Administrator Debbie Breitkreutz said all treatment of the 300,000 gallons a day that can be pumped through the plant is treated biologically.

“We feed it what we call ‘bug life,’” Breitkreutz said.

Two side-by-side, 16-foot-long tanks are where bacteria attack organic matter in wastewater at the Riverfront plant, which sits in the southeastern corner of Riverfront Park. This is where bugs “clean” the water before it’s shipped back up to the Mingus Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Reclaimed water is either pumped back into the aquifer or used for irrigating parks, fields and community gardens.

“Nobody works ‘here’,” Breitkreutz said, referring to where city staff are stationed. “All of our equipment has logical controls.”

While she and about three other employees make frequent trips to the Riverfront plant, and two or more staff are required to be on-site for some operations, operations at Riverfront are monitored mostly by computer, and much can be tracked and manipulated remotely.

“We also have more than one of us on-call at all times,” Breitkreutz said.

The department currently has two openings.

Talk of a new wastewater treatment plant for Cottonwood began at least 15 years ago. It also took more than six years between the first major approval of city funding for the project — which ended up totaling $12.2 million — and the time water began flowing through it.

Getting certified

In November 2015, an Aquifer Protection Permit application was submitted to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. ADEQ requested additional information and ADEQ completed a technical sufficiency review in September 2016, and the first permit for Riverfront was signed on April 14, 2017.

“That permit allowed the city to discharge Class A-Plus water and that we could inject at Riverfront,” Breitkreutz said. “However, the injection at that location was not going to work. We had to submit a significant amended application to ADEQ to change the discharge location.”

City staff later met numerous times with ADEQ, as the agency helped the staff through the permitting and discharging options. Cottonwood’s final permit for the plant was issued in January of this year.

The facility moves its 300,000 daily gallons of sewage water through filters that catch all sorts of large items, and after processing in the 16-foot tanks, sends reclaimed, effluent water back to the Mingus plant, recapturing about 70 percent of Cottonwood’s water.

Constructing a monster

The Riverfront Reclamation Facility cost about $12.2 million to build.

The facility is set to run on about 80 percent solar power; the panels shield a large section of the plant.

A large conference space in the plant has been used for community meetings and education.

The project was funded through a wastewater capital reserve via a 1-cent sales tax that sunset in 2007.

While the city did take a chance in using utility reserves needed in severe emergencies or a major city financial crisis, there was no new added debt to residents.

The facility is built about five feet above the 100-year flood plain, and a retaining wall around the back of the plant protects it from any overflows that would come from nearby Cottonwood Ditch.

The process: Bugs eat bacteria

The headworks part of the Riverfront Plant has a screen that automatically collects large debris such as rags, baby wipes and other inorganic materials and dumps them into a rolloff that eventually goes to a landfill. Gravity then carries the water to its first treatment process known as the anaerobic basin, where there are only mixers and no oxygen is present.

Microorganisms, or bugs, have to use other substances as an energy source. The wastewater flows into the anoxic basins, where the bugs and bacteria denitrify and cause nitrogen gas to be released (this shows up better in the second aeration basin).

The wastewater then moves to the aeration, or “bubbly” basins. Blowers feed air into the bottom of the tank and let little bubbles come up through the water.

This is where the bugs get mixed with each other and eat and multiply.

The water then moves to the second aeration basin, which bubbles less, and where some of the bugs release the nitrogen gas. Some of the wastewater moves into a chute that flows into a splitter box and goes to one of two identical circular clarifiers, where the process splits into a liquid and solid divisions.

Heavier material is then reprocessed, and the water flows over the top of the weir in the clarifiers and flows to our sand filters that clean up the water, removing microscopic organisms, goes through ultraviolet disinfections and through UV bulbs to kill all the “bad” bacteria and organisms.

The water is finally ready to be reused. It gets pumped to either the stand pipe, where people and business can pay for it, or to several subdivisions to water plants and grass. Yavapai College uses Cottonwood’s reclaimed water for the grapes growing as part of its winemaking program; some is sent down Del Monte wash to create a riparian area.

“If it’s raining, we spray it on the field in front of the Cottonwood Airport,” Breitkreutz said.

Reclaimed water is used at the Mingus Plant to wash down basins.

The Cottonwood Area Transit building, located below the Mingus plant, uses it to flush its toilets and wash the buses.

The sludge, or solid matter filtered out of the water, gets pumped through fast-spinning centrifuges, where the solids stick to the side, falling down into a chute and into a roll that is eventually hauled away to a landfill.

“The biosolids, as they are then called, are very rich in organic material and nutrients some types can be used as fertilizer,” Breitkreutz said.

Tracking performance

Breitkreutz said there are much of the work done at the plant involves measuring various performance statistics of the plant, along with what’s in the incoming and outgoing water.

“Much of what we do now has to do with regulation compliance,” Breitkreutz said. “And hardware and maintenance aren’t easy, either. We have to go down a list of certifications of each potential vendor to make sure we can order a particular for them.”

The filters pick up everything from shoelaces to pieces of hard plastic. There are other filters that strain sewage in even more fine detail, revealing details about the lives of local residents, including how many seed-heavy foods are in their diets.

“We can always tell when it’s corn season,” Breitkreutz said, laughing.

And if the staff has to fix something in an emergency, before a specialized technician can get out to Cottonwood?

“We have about 20 different OEM manuals,” she said.