Sports briefs: Mingus Union girls soccer rebounds with a pair of routs

After opening the season with a 6-0 loss, Mingus Union girls soccer quickly turned around that goal-differential to plus-six.

The Marauders (2-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) rebounded this week with a 4-0 win at Buckeye Union on Tuesday and an 8-0 win over Peoria on Thursday in their home opener.

Mingus Union opened the season with a 6-0 loss at Prescott.

The Marauders’ next game is at Gilbert Mesquite on Monday. Their next home game is Jan. 7 when Chandler Seton Catholic Prep comes to town.

Mingus boys soccer improves to 2-0

Mingus Union boys soccer continued their winning ways in their first road game.

On Thursday the Marauders (2-0) beat Peoria 3-2.

Up next for the Marauders is a trip to Scottsdale Saguaro on Friday. Their next home game is Jan. 9 and it is against Buckeye Youngker.

Camp Verde girls basketball suffers first losses

Camp Verde High girls basketball maintained its perfect regular season record on Tuesday.

The Cowboys (7-2) knocked off Wickenburg 52-28 on the road on Dec. 6. Then they bested Williams 70-51 on Tuesday at home.

On Thursday they opened the Round Valley Roundball Shootout at Round Valley with 52-27 loss to Holbrook and a 53-31 win over the hosts.

On Friday they lost to St. Johns 52-45 but defeated Tonopah Valley 60-21. The result of their game against Show Low on Saturday was not available at press time.

The Cowboys travel to North Pointe Prep on Tuesday to open region play. Then they host the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament starting on Dec. 27.

Cowboys boys basketball rebounds

Camp Verde boys basketball recovered from a tournament opening loss to Holbrook to win their next two.

The Cowboys (6-2) opened the week with a 66-37 win over Williams at home on Tuesday.

Then CV fell 70-40 to Holbrook on Thursday in the Round Valley Roundball Shootout at Round Valley. However, Camp Verde rallied to beat the hosts 85-63 on Thursday and then St. Johns 78-44 on Friday. The result of their game against Whiteriver Alchesay on Saturday was not available at press time.

The Cowboys next go to North Pointe Prep on Tuesday to open region play. Then they host the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament starting on Dec. 27.

Mingus girls basketball suffers another narrow home loss

Mingus Union girls basketball rallied but again fell short at home on Friday night.

The Marauders (0-4, 0-1 Grand Canyon) lost to Mohave 52-46 to open region play. They lost to Phoenix Washington by three points on Tuesday.

Up next for Mingus Union is a trip to Prescott on Monday. Their next home game is Jan. 10 against Coconino.

Marauder boys hoops falls at Washington

Mingus Union boys basketball saw its two-game win streak end on Tuesday.

The Marauders (3-9) lost 74-65 at Phoenix Washington by three points Tuesday. Before that MUHS closed out the Sedona Invitational Basketball Tourney with a 59-22 win over Mayer and 52-41 triumph over Scottsdale Cicero Prep on Dec. 7.

Mingus Union continues its road swing with a game at Prescott on Monday. Their next home game is Friday against Glendale Deer Valley.