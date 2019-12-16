Community events and announcements

Here are some announcements about events and other things that affect Verde Valley residents the week of Dec. 16, 2019.

STREAM winter grant application cycle open

Verde Valley STREAM Council’s winter application cycle is open. Applications are due by Feb. 1, 2020.

The mission of the Verde Valley STREAM Council is to develop and support partnerships that shift cultural awareness to target and enhance informal science, technology, engineering, and math learning for all ages across the Verde Valley.

To fulfill the mission, Verde Valley STREAM has identified the following strategic priorities: Community Outreach: raise awareness about the importance and impact of STEM learning to support academic and career success as well as progressive economic development; Place-Based Learning: connect citizens to the physical, environmental, cultural, political, and social worlds in which they live.

Please carefully review the frequently asked questions before completing an application. We have had to reject a number of proposals largely due to technical issues.

This grant application is meant to be fairly simple, but there are some basic requirements we must adhere to. You can review the questions on the website. To access the application, visit 4azrain.org and look for “Rural Innovation Councils,” then select Verde Valley.



After reviewing the questions and information, if you have more questions, email vvricgrants@gmail.com.

Comic Book Club returns to Cottonwood Library

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Public Library welcome back its comic book club for teens Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The class will be facilitated by library specialist Jan Marc Quisumbing and will be held in the upstairs Teen Zone.

The class is free of charge and open to all teens ages 11-18. Participants will create their own comics and learn the basics of comic creation, from writing to publishing.

Finished art will be on display for one month at the youth services main entrance. All materials for comic book club will be provided. The last Wednesday of the month will be an open forum about comics they are reading or want to know more about.

The Cottonwood Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. and is open Monday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cottonwood Public Library is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Quisumbing also teaches the library’s Cartooning for Kids classes. He can be reached at jquisumbing@cottownoodaz.gov for more information about Comic Book Club and other upcoming teen programming.

American Legion invites high school students to compete in speech contest

American Legion Post 135 Cornville has invited Sedona area high school students compete in the 2020 American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.

The competition is open to students in grades 9-12.

The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length.

Participants will compete locally with the top contestants moving forward to the area contest held sometime late in Feb. 2020. Speakers will earn some funds from the local contest as well as $300, $200, $100 respectively, in the area contest for first place through third place, with $50 for the remaining contestants.

At the department contest which will be held March 7 at American Legion Post 26 in Mesa, top speakers will walk away with $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively for first through third place, while the remaining contestants will each receive $500.

Also, college scholarships of $20,000, $17,000, and $15,000 will be awarded to the first through third places in the national finals.

Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship.

The top three youth orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners and chaperone at the national contest.

High school students in Sedona who are interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information by contacting Chairman Strande at 928-301-7273.

Previous national winner of the contest may be viewed at legion.org/oratorical.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1

VERDE VALLEY – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers in-person tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program focuses on taxpayers who are 50 or older and are of low to middle income or cannot afford paid tax preparation.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide does both federal and state tax returns prepared and filed by IRS certified volunteers. Many individuals may miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer or call 1-888-227-7669.

Tax Season for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1. Anyone, any age, can have your taxes prepared at one of three Verde Valley locations:

*Camp Verde Senior Center, 263 Maryvale Dr.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Appointments and some walk-ins. Call 928 567-6356 for more information.

*Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 Cherry Road, Cottonwood.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments only. Call 928 634-5450 for more information.

*Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walk-in Only. Call 928-282-7714 for more information.

Arizona fiddlers meet at Verde senior center

COTTONWOOD – Beginning in January, the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association will meet from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

The group’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12. No admission to meet, although donations are appreciated. Acoustic music is played, no drums, horns or electronic instruments.

Call 928-634-7963 for more information.

Happy Days at Sedona Elks Lodge

SEDONA – At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Happy Days will perform a selection of ‘50s and ‘60s pop and country hits at the Sedona Elks Lodge, 110 Airport Road.

Band members include Rich and Linda Van Tillborg, Charleah Allen, Jim Hannah, Steve Mercer and Rod Rodriguez.

Call 928-282-7571 to reserve tickets.

Clark Clubhouse guided tours

CLARKDALE – Thursday, Dec. 19, the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will offer guided tours of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse located in downtown Clarkdale.

Guided walking tours are handicap accessible and begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum building, located at 900 First North St., one block north of the red caboose.

Allow two hours for the tour, also bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress for the weather. There is no charge for the tour, however contributions to support the program are appreciated.



Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more and can be made by contacting info@clarkdalemuseum.org or 928-649-1196.

Reservations are not required but are appreciated. The educational program, held in partnership with the Town of Clarkdale, provides an introduction to Clarkdale’s history and focuses upon the structures in its historic district.



The community of Clarkdale was developed by copper king William Andrews Clark in 1912, to provide housing and services for his United Verde Copper Co. mine and smelter operations employees and their families. It was built during the City Beautiful movement and is one of the only planned community developments of the early 1900s remaining in Arizona.



For more information, visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

Help with housing and more at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach host Help with Housing and More, where you can meet one-on-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and receive help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

These representatives work together to help you navigate community resources and get the help you need.

This service will continue for the next two months on the second Friday of each month, including Jan. 10.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, just off of Montezuma Castle Highway.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380. The Camp Verde Community Library is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Prioritizing life’s end priorities

SEDONA – Finishing strong, and putting your priorities first at life’s end will be the focus of four discussions at the Sedona Public Library facilitated by the Northern Arizona Chapter of Compassion and Choices.

The public is invited to attend from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 in the Si Birch Community Room of the Sedona Public Library, located at 3250 White Bear Road.

Barbara Coombs Lee, president of Compassion and Choices, has written a book full of candid, helpful advice for people navigating the final stage of their lives.



An RN, attorney, activist and administrator, Lee was crucial to the passage in Oregon of the first right-to-die legislation. Today, Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) is possible in nine states, but not in Arizona.

Registration is not required for these discussions. Books will be available for purchase at the meetings.

For more information, email Leesa@choicesarizona.org.

Live well Arizona

COTTONWOOD —Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have selected five new projects to form the 2019-20 Live Well Arizona Incubator cohort.

According to a press release from Vitalyst, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is one of those five projects.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek, the press release stated, is “working to secure a viable future for youth and community to grow future leaders who want to remain in the Verde Valley.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek students, the release stated, “need a vision for themselves and their community despite current economic hardship and poverty.”

Acting on a large body of research that the greatest predictor of differences in health and well-being is zip code, Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have partnered for the incubator to help stimulate geographically-based health improvement across Arizona.

For more information, visit vitalysthealth.org.

Cottonwood library hosts free parenting workshop

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Public Library hosts free parenting workshop from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.

Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St.

Brain Time is a fun, interactive setting where parents or caregivers learns with their children. This workshop follows a basic library-style story time format, but includes one-on-one time for the parent/caregiver and child to work and play together.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Public Library, Brain Time utilizes Carrington Brain Research’s patented Brain Box learning system.

Help prepare your child’s brain for school. Brain Time, for children birth to 3 years of age, includes free materials and gifts for attending.

To register, call Family Education & Support Services at 928-443-1991 ext. 2040 or email FESSyavapai@arizonaschildren.org.

Mark your calendar for the upcoming Brain Time session on Dec. 17.

Caregiver support group

COTTONWOOD — A caregiver support group, hosted by the Northern Arizona Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging, meets each Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The groups supports family caregivers in order to learn about more resources and find peer support from other caregivers.

The group meets at A Caring Place Adult Day Center, 203 Candy Lane, Suite 12 A and B, Cottonwood. There are no dues or fees; all ages are welcome.

Book discussion at Sedona Library

SEDONA — What is the difference between patient-centered and patient-driven treatment? This question and more are introduced and discussed in Lee's book which is about putting priorities in place at life's end.

An activist, RN, attorney and president of Compassion and Choices, Barbara Coombs Lee penned the book “Finish Strong,” which will be the subject of a small group discussion.

The discussion will take place in the Sedona Public Library Quiet Room, Monday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Topics include talking about death, overtreatment, hospice, advocacy, advance directives and hope/heroism. Registration is not required and copies of the book will be for sale.

Compassion & Choices Northern Arizona can be reached at leesa@choicesarizona.org.

Montezuma Castle, Well, Tuzigoot closed Christmas, New Year’s Day

Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will observe the following holiday hours:

-Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, open 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

-Christmas Day, Dec. 25, closed

-New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, closed

Also, the picnic area at Montezuma Well will close at 1 p.m. on early closure days, while the main trail will remain open until the posted time.

National Park Service staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all recreation programs, facilities, and parks.

For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, call Krystina Isaac, lead interpreter at 928-567-3322, ext. 228.

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.

For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

Follow us @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Celtic spirit of Christmas

COTTONWOOD – Solis Camerata (Choir of the Sun) will present The Celtic Spirit of Christmas in concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood.

This program captures the spirit of Christmas through old-world carols from the ancient and modern Celtic regions.

Solis Camerata, founded in 2011 at Arizona State University, is now in its ninth season as a professional choir of eight to 14 singers. The group’s repertoire draws from a wide variety of early music styles such as chant, polyphony, folk songs, oratorio and film music as well as contemporary compositions.



Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the office of Immaculate Conception Church or at the door on the day of the concert.

Just Desserts play Dec. 21 Cottonwood Contra Dance

COTTONWOOD – Dance away 2019 at the Cottonwood Contra Dance on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Clemenceau gymnasium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Just Desserts will play the tunes with calling by Kari Usher. You don’t need a partner or experience. All dances are taught and called. We go over the basic moves from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Then dance until 10 p.m. If you can walk, you can contra.

Donation is $10 for dancers, $7 for students. All Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are free with a paid adult.

Contra dance has some similarities to square dancing and English and Scottish folk dancing; you can see examples on YouTube. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Bring a snack to share if possible.

Cottonwood Contra Dance is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.

Photo ID: 12-06 Cottonwood Contra Dance

The next Cottonwood Contra Dance is Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Clemenceau gymnasium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood. Learn basic moves from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Then dance until 10 p.m.

Camp Verde blood drive

CAMP VERDE – Give blood at the Camp Verde Community Center Gym from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The gym is at the corner of Main and Hollamon streets at 51 E. Hollamon St.

Cottonwood’s Acme Pizzaria will give anyone who donates blood a voucher for a free 10-inch cheese pizza.

For more information on giving blood, call Susie Bennett at 928-853-6634 or visit Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity).

Open Mic Night at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Open Mic Night at the Camp Verde Community Library, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the upstairs Fireside Room.



Poetry, songs, stories, comedy, dance, lip sync and instrument playing, all are welcome.

Participants and guests of all ages are welcome, so the library asks that material is PG-rated.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road.

Old-time ornament making at Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host its annual homemade holiday ornament table in the historic Fruit Packing Shed from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. through Dec. 30.

This activity is designed to engage people of every age, and especially intergenerational family groups.

This free activity, no museum admission required, will allow visitors to make small gifts, adornments for holiday packages or trees and wreaths, or simply spend some quality time with family or friends doing this make and take, using instructions and samples as provided.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places, 735 Jordan Road in the Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona.

For more information, call the museum at 928-282-7038. Visit sedonamuseum.org for more information.

Santa 4 seniors

Last year Realty One Group delivered nearly 400 holiday packages to seniors. This year, Realty One wants to make even more deliveries.

If you know of a senior that you would like to nominate to receive a gift package, contact Realty One Group at 928-300-1203 with their name, needs and address.

Realty One Group will deliver packages the week before Christmas. High request items include sweat pants/sweat shirts, slippers, pajamas, house coats, puzzle books, books/audio books, playing cards, dominos, sweaters, socks, men’s T-shirts, calendars, cologne, aftershave, shaving cream, lotions, soaps, body wash, razors, and personal size packs of tissue.

Items can be donated at Realty One Group, 544 S. Sixth St, Suite 103, located behind Country Bank at the corner of SR 89A and 6th Street. Or call Sylvia Ray at 928-300-1203 for more information or for someone to pick up your donation.

Cottonwood Community Band performances

The Cottonwood Community Band, under the direction of Dr. Sy Brandon and assistant conductor Neil Manzenberger will be presenting its annual Christmas concert for audiences in both Cottonwood and Sedona. ”C’est Noel” is French for “It is Christmas” and is also theme for this concert as well as the title to the opening selection which combines and develops themes from three well known carols.

The band will also take you on a “Midnight Sleighride.” There is also the “Shepherd’s Dance” and make you a “Stowaway on Santa’s Sleigh” for a trip around the world on Christmas Eve.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m., the band will perform at Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, in Sedona. Turn to the east at the Back O’ Beyond traffic circle on State Route 179; the church entrance is then on the immediate right.

The band will also perform several other well-known carols to stimulate the Christmas spirit in everyone.

The band performed their spring concert there and had a full house and looks forward to performing there again.

Both concerts will last slightly more than an hour. Both venues have comfortable seats, and as always are free of charge.

The band now numbers more than 50 musicians.



‘December to Remember’ at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

CAMP VERDE – Through Dec. 29, go ice skating at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Above and beyond its annual Christmas decorations, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel has installed a synthetic ice skating rink that is open Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Cost is $10 and includes a 30-minute session, skate rental, hot chocolate and a holiday cookie.

Buy your tickets at The Café at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 W. Middle Verde Road in Camp Verde.

See Santa from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

Mosaic art workshops in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Each Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Town of Camp Verde is holding ongoing mosaic art classes Workshops held in the Community Center Gym, at 51 E. Hollamon St.

Community members are invited to learn how to use the proper tools for cutting glass and tile and assemble them to make a piece of art.

Each mosaic piece that is completed in class will be part of the Hallett Plaza renovation project and inserted into the interior of the plaza’s walls. Hallett Plaza is at the corner of Main and First streets.

Classes are led by Rebecca Murray, the project’s lead mosaic artist, with the help of Camp Verde artist Lynette Kovacovich. Both are local artists who have been involved in the Hallett Plaza project for the last year.

RSVP to lindsay.zapata@campverde.az.gov to participate or call 928-554-0008.

Cookie Walk at United Methodist

COTTONWOOD — From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Dec. 21, Mountain View United Methodist Church will host a cookie walk fundraiser.

Mountain View United Methodist Church is at 901 S. 12th St. in Cottonwood.

Make a care package of cookies, candies, quick breads, pies and other edibles for a loved one. Pick up some holiday favorites for your guests. Treats are priced per pound or as packaged.

The fundraiser will help the United Methodist Women as it works with charities around the Verde Valley.

Midsummer Night’s Dream, Dec. 19-20

CORNVILLE — Desert Star Community School's eighth grade class present the classic Shakespeare comedy “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19-20.

Desert Star Community School is at 1240 S. Recycler Road in Cornville. Show times are 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Admission: $5 per person or $10 per family suggested donation.

Call 928-282-0171 for more information.

Mingus Union photo, art exhibit at Cottonwood Public Library

COTTONWOOD – Visit the Cottonwood Public Library during December to see art created by Mingus Union High School’s student photographers and artists.

The school’s artists created their work with cell phones, corrugated cardboard and a lot of imagination.

The library has collaborated with Mingus Union to display this exhibit during the holiday season.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St. and opens at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The library closes at 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The library is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 928-634-7559.

Photo ID: 12-11 Mingus CPL art display

Visit the Cottonwood Public Library during December to see art created by Mingus Union’s student photographers and artists. Courtesy photo

Movie, caroling in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE — Join the Town of Clarkdale on Friday, Dec. 20, for a showing of the movie “Elf” in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. Ninth St., 4 pm. There is no charge for admission and there will be free drinks and popcorn in an evenr sponsored by Mountain Gate Clarkdale LLC.

Following the movie, the gazebo in Clarkdale Town Park will be lit up for a festive community sing-along event, “Caroling in the Park,” at 6 p.m. Song lyrics and hot chocolate will be provided.

The Town Park is located in the center of the town’s historic district at 1001 Main Street. For information, contact the Town of Clarkdale Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

Holiday open house at Sedona Winds

SEDONA – At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, family, friends and neighbors are invited to attend a holiday open house at Sedona Winds Assisted Living, 475 Jacks Canyon Road.

¬Take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. ¬Enjoy live music with Eric Williams, as well as holiday goodies and savory snacks. ¬Plenty of festivities, fun and friendship.

If you know a local senior in need of some holiday cheer, please encourage them to attend.

Call 928-284-9077 for more information or to RSVP. Or visit sedonawinds.com.

Monday, Dec. 16 Cottonwood P & Z meeting

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting Monday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m., at the City Council Chambers, located at 826 N Main Street.

Topics to be discussed include a Verizon Retail Store, TC Excavating and an amendment to general provisions.

A verbal comment period will be provided during each hearing item. The chair may impose a time limit on each speaker. The commission will not consider written materials submitted less than three working days before the meeting.

Cottonwood Christmas tree collection

The City of Cottonwood will be accepting Christmas trees for disposal free of charge from Dec. 26, 2019 until Jan. 31, 2020.

Trees may be dropped off at the Mingus Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1480 W. Mingus Ave., (adjacent to the Public Works yard). The dropoff site is open 24 hours per day, seven days a week. Please follow signs to the site.

All lights and decorations must be removed from the tree before being dropped off. For information, please contact the Public Works Department at 928-634-8033.

Main Street Studios opens Saturday

CAMP VERDE – The grand opening of Main Street Studios, 365 N. Main St. in Camp Verde, is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Main Street Studios is both gallery space and working studio space, said Terry Favour, co-owner of Main Street Studios.

Call 480-528-4814 or 505-982-8763 for more information.